STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Major milestones are always worth celebrating — but when you round the century mark you deserve extra special attention. The latest Staten Islander to join the “centenarian club” is Marie Bellezza, the former Marie Veith, who turned a 100 Dec 11. In fact, the “birthday gal” made her entrance into the world the same year Gucci started selling handbags, Coco Chanel introduced Chanel No. 5 , White Castle restaurants opened and the Bloody Mary cocktail was invented.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO