Jazz Excited To Welcome Experienced Ainge

By BEN ANDERSON
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – From Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith to general manager Justin Zanik, to head coach Quin Snyder, one thing was clear on day one for Danny Ainge, the organization is excited to add his experience. On Wednesday, the team announced that Ainge had been hired...

ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade reacts to Danny Ainge joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is joining the Utah Jazz front office just a few months after “retiring” from his role with the Boston Celtics. While it’s shocking for some, NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Wade, who is a minority owner of the...
NBA
NESN

Danny Ainge Was ‘Pushed Significantly’ To Consider Taking Jazz Job

Many anticipated Danny Ainge would be back in the NBA (in at least some capacity) as soon as news broke that he was stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. And though Ainge himself never ruled out the possibility, it appears he didn’t expect it to...
NBA
NESN

How Golf, Tiger Woods Helped Utah Jazz Win Over Danny Ainge

New Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith probably had Danny Ainge in the palm of his hands. In order to pitch the former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations to join the club as the Jazz’s alternate governor and CEO, Smith invited Ainge along to the Bahamas for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge. The duo weren’t just spectators, though. Smith was carrying PGA Tour pro Tony Finau’s bag for the golf tournament.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Danny Ainge hired to oversee basketball operations with Jazz

Danny Ainge has landed another front office job with an NBA team, and it is hardly a surprise where he ended up. Ainge has been hired by the Utah Jazz to oversee basketball operations, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Justin Zanik will remain with the team as general manager for the time being. Ainge’s official title with the Jazz will be “Alternate Governor and CEO.”
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Danny Ainge Returns To Basketball Thanks To New Role With The Jazz

Danny Ainge got to be the president of the Boston Celtics for many years, and at the end of his tenure, it was becoming clear that the team needed to go in a different direction. In the offseason, Ainge stepped down and gave the position to Brad Stevens. From there, Brad Stevens hired Ime Udoka as head coach, and now, the Celtics are much better off, even if they have gotten off to a slow start this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 trades Jazz must make with Danny Ainge now leading front office

With Danny Ainge’s return to an NBA front office now official, this could mean that there are some big changes in store for the Jazz ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Given Ainge’s previous successes during his time as the Boston Celtics general manager, there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to repeat this success in Utah. especially considering that the Jazz have been a team that’s failed to advance past the Western Conference Semis over the past few seasons.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Danny Ainge joining Jazz as CEO, expected to keep GM, coach

The Utah Jazz hired Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday. "I have known and respected Ryan and Ashley Smith for many years," Ainge said in a statement. "What they are doing here in Utah is amazing and I am excited to be a part of their vision for the Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group as a whole."
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Was Danny Ainge Fired by the Boston Celtics?

Celtics’ former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was hired by the Utah Jazz as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday raising a lot of questions from the Boston media. Was Ainge fired? If not, why did he leave Boston for another executive job after “retiring”?. Ainge...
NBA
espn700sports.com

Amin Elhassan on Ainge with the Jazz, contenders in the West, MVP race + more

Amin Elhassan joins The Drive to discuss Danny Ainge joining the Jazz, potential roster moves between now and the trade deadline, Western Conference contenders, percolating offense in Utah, MVP race + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Danny Ainge Becomes Utah Jazz CEO

You can cross one name off the Portland Trail Blazers general manager search. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have named former Blazers guard and Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge their new alternate governor and CEO. The news comes just a little more than six months following...
NBA
NBC Sports

Danny Ainge opens up about leaving Boston, joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is ready to begin a new chapter in his NBA career. The former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations officially joined the Utah Jazz front office on Wednesday as their alternate governor and CEO. He had spent the last few months away from the game after stepping down from his role with the C's and being replaced by Brad Stevens.
NBA
defector.com

Danny Ainge To Almost Make Lots Of Trades For The Utah Jazz

Former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge, a shrewd team-builder who always knew exactly which move to make in order to maximize his team’s performance, and who, most importantly, was always right on the cusp of making said move, has found himself a new gig. I look forward to next...
NBA
NBA

Danny Ainge Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball

Former NBA Executive of the Year will serve as an executive within the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the operating company which owns the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena and other Utah-centric business ventures, today announced the appointment of Danny Ainge as CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball. Ainge will also represent SEG as an Alternate Governor for the Utah Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors.
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Celtics boss Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO

Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz. Ainge stepped into his new role Wednesday. He was also named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors.
NBA
Boston Globe

A rejuvenated Danny Ainge discovers a new groove as CEO of the Utah Jazz

New Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge made it clear he needed a break from running the Boston Celtics. Eighteen years in Boston was long enough and there was a need for a respite. Soon enough, a rested Ainge admitted Wednesday, he desired to return to basketball and he accepted a position with the Jazz, returning to an NBA front office in the state where he was a college basketball star.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Of course you add Danny Ainge as CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball and Donovan Mitchell continues to wow

Another massive day in the development of the Utah Jazz franchise and Ryan Smith’s ownership group as the Utah Jazz name Danny Ainge the CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball. Of course you make this move David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Donovan Mitchell continues to be outstanding and last night it was being under the weather that brought him back to some of his core principals and he just continues to wow. Right now Donovan is the #1 pick and roll offensive player in the NBA. The Jazz offense has the answer to whatever question is being thrown its direction. #utahjazz #dannyainge #donovanmitchell — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
