ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end bond-buying stimulus in March to set up three interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation. Bond yields rose while the dollar stabilized after slumping overnight as...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: On the back foot as Omicron, China sour sentiment

Asian equities track Wall Street losses amid risk-off mood during a sluggish session. Virus fears spread as UK reports record covid infections, Queensland tightens mask mandate. China dislikes US efforts to ban Beijing-based entities over Xinjiang-related issues. BOJ announced tapering, keeping rates unchanged during the last battle of central bankers.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Markets#Asian Stocks#Government Bond#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Msci#Asia Pacific#Omicron#Fomc#National Australia Bank#U S Treasury#Equivale
wtvbam.com

Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON (Reuters) – The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Futures slide amid risks tied to Fed strategy and Omicron; yields drift

Cue the volatility... Following a rally after Wednesday's Fed meeting and the following morning, Wall Street indices turned south about an hour into the session on Thursday and continued to descend into the close. While investors were happy to see the that the Fed took steps to address inflation, there are still a lot of questions about its long-term strategy. Rate-sensitive growth stocks and government bond yields fell sharply as an attempt by the central bank to strike a balance between stabilizing prices and supporting the economy could prove challenging.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Omicron jitters, mixed cenbank decisions drag European shares lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday, as risk appetite took a hit on uncertainties about how the swiftly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would impact growth in 2022 and mixed outcomes from some of the major central banks’ policy meetings.
STOCKS
wtvbam.com

Bank of Russia steps up campaign against private cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank ratcheted up its campaign against private cryptocurrencies on Friday, a day after Reuters reported it wants to ban investments in them. Valeriy Lyakh, head of its department for countering market misconduct, said in a video that investment in cryptocurrencies was an “out-and-out...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy