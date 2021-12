NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – After being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival returns on January 28 and 29, 2022 for snowy fun. There will be new and returning activities that kick off at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28 with a bonfire at Tobin and Iron streets. Other events include the Irontown Rail Jam and Snowboard competition, activities at the UP Luge Club, Lantern Snowshoe Tours of Old Town and specials featured by local restaurants and pubs.

