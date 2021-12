Size never really went out of fashion in the NBA. Sure, plenty of teams tried the small-ball strategy after the Golden State Warriors made it sexy in the mid-2010s. The Houston Rockets pushed the concept to its logical conclusion in 2020, and the Los Angeles Clippers rode it to the brink of the Finals last season. However, the guiding principle has always been more about putting a team's five best players on the court than downsizing for the sake of downsizing. Each of the last three champions won in part by leveraging their size up front.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO