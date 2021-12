The Utah Jazz, in their first meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers since they were bounced from the playoffs, won 124-103. The Jazz are really fortunate in the amount of offensive weapons that they have. If Donovan Mitchell isn’t hitting through part of the game, Bojan Bogdanovic can easily pick up the slack. If Joe Ingles doesn’t have it, Jordan Clarkson has no problem letting loose. Rudy Gobert cleans things up, Mike Conley is always going to contribute with scoring and playmaking, and everyone else in the rotation chips in. That’s exactly the kind of game the Jazz had on Wednesday night and they needed every bit of guys recognizing who was hot and at what moment.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO