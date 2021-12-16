ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eerie Hum On Golden Gate Bridge To Finally Be Silenced Next Year

Cover picture for the articleRecent construction on the Golden Gate Bridge made it...

San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Secrets of Golden Gate Park!

New to podcasts? Here's how to listen. Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight head to Golden Gate Park to announce their new audio tour of the park, "Secrets of Golden Gate Park: gunfire, graft and a 90-year-old fish." In this episode Knight explains why the park is distinctly San Francisco, Hartlaub shares some history and they introduce the new tour, which operates on the VoiceMap app and uses GPS technology to give a seamless audio tour through the outdoors.
sfrichmondreview.com

‘The Front Steps’: How They’re Going To Stop the Golden Gate Bridge Making That Noise

When showing off housing in the Richmond, the Golden Gate Bridge is a pretty solid ace in the hole. Sure, the bridge inspires and represents the entire city, and lots of locations have great views of it, but the Richmond enjoys more homes with great bridge views and a shorter commute to visit the world-famous span than almost any other neighborhood.
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: Bike speed limit on Golden Gate Bridge makes sense

It’s hard to imagine, given the number of pedestrians and often workers and equipment sharing the narrow confines of the Golden Gate Bridge’s 10-foot wide sidewalks, that there is room for bicyclists to pick up any speed. But safety issues caused by fast-moving bike riders have been a frequent complaint...
Golden Gate Park Sunday Roller Disco Party (SF)

Golden Gate Park Sunday Roller Disco Party (SF) There is a place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park that is heaven for Bay Area inline skaters and roller skaters who like to boogie to the funky beat on wheels. The Godfather of Skate brings his mobile DJ unit and...
Golden Gate Park’s “Winter Lights” Glowing Forest is Here

Join us for a new tradition this holiday season! Explore Golden Gate Park from sundown to 10 p.m. each night to experience an illuminated journey to delight the whole family. Make your way from “Uncle John’s Tree” at McLaren Lodge to Entwined in Peacock Meadow, then from the glowing Conservatory of Flowers to more illuminations at the 8th Avenue gateway to the Music Concourse. As you move toward the SkyStar Wheel, you will enter the Alterverse, a celebration of poetry and light where you can catch free performances at the Golden Gate Bandshell on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the holiday season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

There's a plan to stop the humming sound on the Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities overseeing the Golden Gate Bridge have announced a plan to try to stop the bridge from making a humming sound in the wind. The wind-produced tones are the side effect of a handrail retrofit designed to make the span more aerodynamic on gusty days. The Golden...
