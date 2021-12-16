ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFxfn_0dO8LUbc00

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed.

All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group . The company reports that the flight was en route to Miami before the incident happened.

Local news outlet Listin Diario reports the pilot had declared an emergency as it was taking off from La Isabela International Airport and diverted to Las Americas Airport to try and land. It is currently unclear what caused the plane to crash.

‘I was going to die’: Woman thrown from bathtub into woods survives Kentucky tornado

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow,” the aviation group said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time.”

Video shared to Twitter shows smoke billowing into the air from the crash site.

Helidosa Aviation has revealed the identities of those killed. Among them is 38-year-old José Angel Hernandez, otherwise known as Puerto Rican producer Flow La Movie, according to Billboard . His partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and his son, Jayden Hernandez, were also killed in the crash.

Flow La Movie has his own record label and management agency. He is also credited for heading the song ‘Te Bote,’ which topped Latin music charts in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

2 taken to hospital after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Tuesday. The City of Springfield said the crash happened at Glenn Street and Lexington Avenue Tuesday evening. It is believed two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Springfield Dispatch. Springfield Police was at the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ETOnline.com

Flow La Movie, Puerto Rican Producer, Dead at 38 After Plane Crash

Flow La Movie, the popular Puerto Rican producer, died in a plane crash. He was 38. Flow, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, along with eight others, died when their private plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the jet, confirmed on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
San Angelo LIVE!

Young Woman Killed in Horrific Rollover Crash

MONAHANS, TX – A 25-year-old woman was killed on Monday morning after rolling her pickup on I-20 near Monaghan's. According to a Midland News Station, on Dec. 13, troopers with the Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 for the report of a major crash. When they...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killing Music#Latin Music#Music Producer#Traffic Accident#Nexstar#Helidosa Aviation Group#Listin Diario#Es Propiedad De Helidosa#Flow La Movie#Billboard
BBC

Breighton crash: Pilot, 66, killed after seat moved on take-off

A pilot died in a plane crash after he lost control of the aircraft when his seat moved during take-off, an investigation has found. The man, aged 66, got into difficulty as he left Breighton airfield, in East Yorkshire, on 14 November. Eyewitnesses described seeing the plane climb steeply before...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

4 members of Sacramento family killed in plane crash

VISALIA, Calif. — The four people killed when a single-engine plane crashed in heavy fog minutes after takeoff from a small airport in central California over the weekend have been identified as family members from the Sacramento area. David Chelini, 78, and his two daughters 46-year-old Karen Baker and 48-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Music
People

4 Family Members Killed After Calif. Plane Crashes Minutes After Takeoff

The victims of a deadly California plane crash have been identified by authorities as four relatives from the Sacramento area. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TSCO) announced Saturday that 78-year-old David Chelini, his 58-year-old nephew, Steven Chelini, and his daughters, 46-year-old Karen Baker and 48-year-old Donna Chelini, died in a plane crash near the Visalia Airport.
CALIFORNIA STATE
enstarz.com

Flow La Movie, Whole Family Dead Following Horrifying Jet Crash [REPORT]

Producer Flow La Movie, who famously produced songs for A-list Latin artists, has died with his whole family in a tragic jet crash. Billboard and more news outlets confirmed the tragic passing of Flow La Movie, who died alongside six other passengers of the private plane that crashed on Wednesday. The music producer tragically succumbed with his partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
ACCIDENTS
leedaily.com

Nine People Killed in Dominican Republic Private Jet Crash

On Wednesday, following the crash of a private aircraft, nine people lost their lives. The incident happened when the aircraft was making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo, as confirmed by the plane’s operator, Helidosa Aviation Group. In the tragedy,...
ACCIDENTS
raventribune.com

Accident to music maker: Nine killed in private jet crash

A private jet is reportedly bringing music producer Angel Hernandez and his family from the Dominican Republic to Miami. Problems start 15 minutes after starting the engine. It was too late to make an emergency landing. Nine people have been killed in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic. Helitosa...
ACCIDENTS
Flight Global.com

No survivors after GIV business jet crashes at Santo Domingo

None of the nine occupants on board a Gulfstream GIV survived after the business jet crashed at Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The aircraft, operated by Helidosa Aviation Group, had been bound for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers. It appears to have departed Santo Domingo’s La...
ACCIDENTS
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy