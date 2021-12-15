ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Arena bids farewell to board members, welcomes new owner of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeTGi_0dO8KTyM00
Outgoing Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Chairman Gary Zingaretti, standing right, shows off the team jersey imprinted with his name presented to him by Jeff Barrett, standing left, CEO of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team that plays at the Authority-owned Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — At its year-end meeting Wednesday, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority bade goodbye to outgoing board members and said hello to the new owner of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Authority’s board members approved a resolution assigning the rights of the existing lease agreement with the hockey team and anchor tenant to the Fenway Sports Group.

The NHL recently approved the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Fenway Sports Group and the change in ownership affects the lease the local team has with the Authority. As a result the Authority had to approve the transfer of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ rights under the lease.

The board also approved resolutions thanking Michelle Reilly and outgoing Chairman Gary Zingaretti for their five years of service. Neither of them sought reappointments to the 11-member Authority. Luzerne County Council will approve their replacements, who are expected to be added by the Authority’s next meeting on Jan. 19.

Jeff Barrett, CEO of the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins, presented Zingaretti with a team jersey imprinted with his name on the back of it.

“This is a great board. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here,” Zingaretti said.

Reilly thanked the board for the resolution. “What an amazing five years it’s been. I’m grateful to have been part of it,” she said.

Will Beekman, general manager of the arena for the management company ASM Global introduced Jeff Nealon of Wilkes-Barre as the new Director of Operations for the Authority-owned facility.

In other business, the board approved:

• Postupak Painting of Wilkes-Barre to remove the epoxy coating on the surface of the two pedestrian bridges at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

• Snyder & Clemente of Kingston to perform an audit on the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

• Kemmerer Masonry Inc. of Ashley to repair the steps to the employee parking lot to the rear of the arena at a cost of $6,300.

• Johnson Controls to replace two HVAC units at a cost not to exceed $35,000. The equipment will be purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program COSTARS.

• Upgrades to the menu boards as part of the new Point of Sale system, entailing 20 media players, licensing, installation and set up at a cost not to exceed $20,000. ASM Global is still in contact with various vendors to make sure the equipment will work with the new system.

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Foundation being set for new hotel in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The foundation for a new hotel on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre is now being set. Hotel developer, Sphere Internnational LLC, began the evacuation for the foundation on Monday according to Attorney Jack Dean who represents the developers. Our news gathering partners at the Times...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
rock107.com

Rock 107 Presents Alice Cooper Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on March 23rd

Alice Cooper's 2022 tour includes visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on March 23rd with special guest Buckcherry. (Wilkes-Barre, PA) - After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021 tour, Cooper recently announced a run of January and February tour dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new Spring dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. The tour includes a visit to the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on March 23rd at 8pm with special guest Buckcherry.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Citizens Voice

Caffrey remains president of the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board

PLAINS TWP. — During a brief reorganization meeting Monday, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board picked Joe Caffrey to serve as board president for another year. Denise Thomas will continue as vice president, and Dr. James Susek returned to the the board. Susek, a dentist from Plains Twp., served on the board from 2003-07 and from 2011-19, and he won a four-year term in the Nov. 2 election.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Fenway Sports Group#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Luzerne County Council#Operations
Newswatch 16

Free parking in downtown Wilkes-Barre until 2022

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Christmas came early for drivers in part of Luzerne County. Parking in the Diamond City will be free until 2022. Mayor George Brown announced that the city will suspend downtown parking fees during the holidays to get residents and visitors to shop small and support Wilkes-Barre restaurants.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy