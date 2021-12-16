ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The new Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s cheap iPad

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago

The 2021 iPad (9th-gen) is one of the best affordable tablets that you can buy right now. But if you’re not willing to pay $329 for the 64GB iPad 9, one option is to switch to Android. Most Android tablets are mid-ranged affordable options. Also, the cheapest models can be significantly cheaper than Apple’s offerings. If you’re looking for the best possible Android tablet that will not break the bank, Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 should be on your radar.

Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) design and specs

 Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Tab A8 on Wednesday, although you won’t find it in stores for a few more weeks.

Galaxy Tab users who purchased previous versions of the A8 will immediately notice the upgrades. The company wants you to use the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) for entertainment, web browsing, and even for school and work.

The overall design is reminiscent of the more expensive Galaxy Tab S line. The tablet offers customers a large 10.5-inch display surrounded by a smaller, uniform bezel. The screen is of better quality than before, featuring Full HD resolution (1920 x 1,200) and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Powering the new mid-range tablet is an unspecified octa-core System-on-Chip that will deliver 10% CPU and GPU speed gains. The tablet comes in three storage options, including 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The latter is a first for the Tab A8 series. MicroSD storage goes up to 1TB on the new tablet.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) comes with two sensors. A primary 8-megapixel camera sits on the back. You’ll also find a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Finally, the tablet packs a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpYcr_0dO8KGk900
Image source: Samsung

Price and release date

The new tablet ships in two memory options: 3GB and 4GB. To get the latter, you’ll probably have to pay a few dollars extra. The price will include a storage upgrade, as only the 32GB model ships with 3GB of RAM.

However, Samsung hasn’t specified the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) price in its announcement. The current model starts at $230. Therefore, the new Tab A8 should cost anywhere between $230 and $329. The price probably sits closer to $230 than $329, as Samsung targets the popular entry-level iPad with the Tab A8.

Samsung said in its press release that the Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Europe in late December. Customers in the US will be able to order it at some point in January. While Samsung did not offer a precise release date, expect to see the Galaxy Tab A8 in gray, silver, and pink gold when it reaches stores.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Foldable Phones in 2022: Get flexible with your phone

The foldable phone market is still very much in its infancy at this point. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t already more than a few foldable devices to choose from. From the more well-known foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup to the possibly lesser-known offerings from companies like Huawei, the foldable phone market isn’t quite as confusing to navigate as the budget phone market, but it can still be quite tricky. There are a few key things you can keep an eye out for when looking for the best foldable phone. First, what type of fold does it...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

OnePlus Buds Z2 review: Can OnePlus take on Nothing?

In recent years, the competition around true wireless headphones has seriously heated up. Apple has been leading the way with the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but companies like Nothing, Sony, and more, have all released excellent options. OnePlus is another company that has been building great first-party options — and now, the company’s back with the new OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds. The previous-generation OnePlus Buds Z were considered solid earbuds, especially in their price range. The OnePlus Buds Z2, however, raise the price and aim to build on the originals. These new buds, for example, add noise cancellation,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The Oppo Find N could be the foldable phone you’ve been waiting for

Foldable phones have started becoming a little more common, but it seems like the technology still has a bit of a way to go. If you’ve been holding out for the foldable phone to convince you to buy, then the latest may be the way to go. The Oppo Find N is finally here, bringing with it a stunning foldable design, and more.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Tab#Android#A8#Tb
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaked Apple memo reveals that a very popular iPhone model will soon be one step from obsolete

If you still rock 2014's iPhone 6 Plus, we have some sad news for you. MacRumors citing a leaked internal memo it was able to obtain, says that the aging handset will be placed on Apple's Vintage list at the end of this month (which is also the end of this year). Some things get better with age, but unfortunately, smartphones are not one of them because after a few years components like chipsets can't catch up with the latest software.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
iPad
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
imore.com

This charging stand for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods is just $15 for Cyber Monday

If you snagged one of the Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, or AirPods deals, you might be looking for an elegant way to charge all of your favorite devices together. Enter the HoRiMe 3-in-1 Charging Station, compatible with any model iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. You could even charge a small iPad or other tablet and earbuds other than AirPods because the stand is so flexible.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Everything We Know About Apple’s ‘iPhone SE Plus’ and ‘iPhone SE 3’

Just last year, Apple finally updated the iPhone SE after four long years. The second-generation iPhone became a favorite because of its small design and powerful chip inside. Now, it seems like Apple won’t take another four years to release a new iPhone SE. Not only that, but it seems like Apple’s working not on one but two iPhone SE models – albeit they won’t come out at the same time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leak reveals an iPad Pro rival with a notch

More renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series have leaked. The renders suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the only Tab S8 series device to feature a display notch. Rumors suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch display and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Is the iPhone SE still worth buying? Apple's iPhone SE 3 could be coming soon

The 2020 Phone SE is Apple's cheapest iPhone to date, making it a more affordable alternative to the latest iPhone 13 lineup. (The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are also less expensive alternatives to Apple's newest iPhone.) The budget-friendly iPhone SE is rumored to get an upgrade soon, with the iPhone SE 3. It's said to launch in early 2022 with 5G connectivity, an A14 Bionic chip and a design similar to the iPhone XR. But, we won't know for sure until Apple unveils the phone next year.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Following Its Design, The Galaxy Tab A8 Specs & Price Surface

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 design leaked back in September, thanks to CAD-based renders. Well, now we can take a look at the Galaxy Tab A8 specs and price, as both leaked. Let’s talk about the specs first, some of which leaked alongside CAD-based renders back in September. This report does fill in the gaps, though.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Galaxy Tab S8 series configurations, Galaxy Tab A8 2021 renders leaked; launch seems imminent

Multiple reports have revealed that Samsung is working on at least two new tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Tab A8. These tablets are likely to go official in the coming weeks. Well before the announcement, tipster Snoopy Tech has shared the RAM, storage, and color variants of the Tab S8 lineup. In addition, he also shared the press renders of the Tab A8 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 images show off the Ultra’s notch, bezel sizes

Android tablets are supposedly getting a boost with the arrival of Android 12L in the coming months, and Samsung is ready for it with some already pretty decent flagship tablets. Soon, though, the lineup will be revamped with the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which has just leaked in a set of new images.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

BGR.com

280K+
Followers
6K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy