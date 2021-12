(CBS4) – With Christmas around the corner, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Thornton, Den3, is experiencing one of its busiest times of the year. By the end of the week, the team will have sent out millions of orders around the country, including thousands in Colorado. (credit: CBS) “This is what we call Santa’s workshop nowadays,” said Joe Dudek, the Den3 General Manager. “We’re planning all year round in order to deliver during the holiday season. It takes a lot of teamwork from our associates and our leaders in the building, a lot of planning from our corporate teams.” Dudek said the Thornton...

THORNTON, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO