ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Massive Bobcat Caught In Backyard In Morris County

By Kayla Thomas
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Morris County family woke up to an unexpected surprise in their backyard the other day. A Reddit user posted a picture of what he says is his friend's backyard. The backyard clearly overlooks a wooded area filled with trees and shrubs. In the picture you see a rather large bobcat...

wpst.com

Comments / 11

Related
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Stalks, Takes Down Bighorn Ram on Trail Cam

A Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep traveled over 180 miles from Arizona, only to become a mountain lion’s meal in a battle caught in photos recently. The New Mexico Game and Fish Department told the sheep’s sad tale and posted a few trail cam photos on Facebook. Field and Stream reported on the sheep and its trail cam battle.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Lifestyle
Morris County, NJ
Government
County
Morris County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Pets & Animals
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Lion#Mountain Lions#Fyi
outdoors.org

Jockey Hollow, Lewis Morris County Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued By Animal Control In Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A bald eagle is safe thanks to authorities and animal officials in Gloucester County. The county animal control said this rescue happened over the weekend. Officials said animal control went to South Harrison Township after a call about an injured bald eagle. Gloucester County Animal Control said the bird was safely secured and then transferred to the Tri-State Bird Rescue And Research. The Mullica Hill Fire Department assisted.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
East Oregonian

The elk arrive

NORTH POWDER — Elk don’t need calendars. Dan Marvin is convinced of that. He can’t vouch for the animals’ ability to recognize, say, Christmas or Independence Day or any other holiday observed by humans. But elk certainly know when December arrives. Some elk, anyway. Marvin can...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
realtree.com

Booner Bow Buck at 17 Yards

Kyle Leonhard climbed into his treestand on a clear and frosty morning in early November, hoping for a shot at a big buck he’d been chasing for three seasons. Even in Lee County, Iowa, 5 ½-year-old-plus bucks don’t come easy. Leonhard first learned of the giant, which had a split G2 and G3 on the right side, in 2019, and he hunted him again in 2020. But he wasn’t the only hunter after the deer.
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Video: First-Time Hunter Watches 5 Bears Descend on Deer

The excitement of shooting her first deer quickly turned to fear as a first-time hunter watched five bears come out of the woodwork and begin eating her whitetail. Five bears descended on the deer 20 minutes after Jordan Zabinski shot it during Thanksgiving weekend in Pennsylvania. “They threw my deer around like a rag doll, they ripped the tail off and cubs played catch with it. This is definitely one hell of a story, and I’m glad I got it on video or else no one would believe me,” Zabinski said on her Facebook post. She initially believed there were four bears, but later realized there were actually five bears.
ANIMALS
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy