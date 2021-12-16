ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelor': Meet the 31 Ladies Vying for Clayton Echard's Heart!

By Mona Khalifeh‍
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is just weeks away. The long-rumored next lead of the franchise's flagship series was confirmed last month, when an emotional first look at the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep's season aired at the end of Michelle Young's hometown dates on The Bachelorette, and now, his official...

The Hollywood Reporter

It’s Official: ‘The Bachelor’ Confirms ‘Bachelorette’ Star as Next Lead

ABC has made its next Bachelor official. Clayton Echard, a contestant from Michelle Young’s currently airing season of The Bachelorette, has been revealed as the star who accepted the franchise’s next starring rose. He will lead the 26th season of the popular reality dating series, which returns on Jan. 3 and is hosted by Jesse Palmer. Echard’s announcement follows his elimination on the Nov. 23 episode of The Bachelorette, one week away from the final four. During their first one-on-one date, Young sent Echard home when realizing she wasn’t ready to meet his family, which would happen if he had advanced to...
Cosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Announced Clayton Echard’s Top 3 Contestants

Hear ye, hear ye! The moment has come for what you’ve really been waiting for this December: major Bachelor spoilers. Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor doesn’t kick off until January 3 on ABC—and Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season is still winding down, ICYMI—but that hasn’t stopped spoiler king Reality Steve from doing the lord’s work of getting us all the juicy intel before all the promos even hit. Bless! It!
The Hollywood Gossip

The Bachelor Critics React to Clayton Echard as Series Lead: Another Boring White Guy? Really?!?

Earlier this month, Michelle Young made history as The Bachelorette. At the same time, executives in charge of this franchise went ahead and did the exact opposite. Young, as you likely know by now, became the first series lead to select four people of color as her finalists, as suitors Brandon, Rodney, Joe and Nayte all went on quasi hometown dates with Michelle last week.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: Michelle Young’s overnight date dilemma

Tuesday night The Bachelorette is going to be coming back on in its normal timeslot, and when it airs, Michelle Young will have a huge dilemma. Who does she take to the final two? There’s a lot she stands to learn during overnight dates, where she will get to know her remaining guys a little bit better on the beaches of Mexico. Excluding Bachelor in Paradise (which is filmed at exclusively a resort), this is the first time the show has traveled internationally since Peter Weber’s season, which filmed more than two years ago.
Distractify

'The Bachelorette': Are Michelle Young and [SPOILER] Still Together?

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young's journey as the lead of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, which means Bachelor Nation is about to find out who she picks. The fantasy suite episode premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and the finale and "After the Final Rose" special air back-to-back the week after, meaning we're so close to learning who wins the season!
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
