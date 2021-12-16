ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones isn’t motivated by Bobby Okereke hoping to make Patriots ‘one-dimensional’

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
 1 day ago

"There are great players all around, so everyone is entitled to their opinion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk5Bb_0dO8Ij4g00
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass during an NFL football practice. AP Photo/Steven Senne

If anyone expected Bobby Okereke telling reporters the Colts want to make the Patriots‘ offense “one-dimensional” to be the first time Mac Jones reacted to an opponent in the media, they were disappointed on Wednesday.

The Colts linebacker made some headlines Monday when he was asked about the rookie quarterbacks the Colts have faced thus far — including Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence — and how Jones compares.

“I think he’s good. He’s confident back there. He’s got a good command of the offense,” Okereke said. “But we’re really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what he can do. So we’re excited for the challenge.”

Jones has impressed, but the Patriots rely heavily on their running game — look no further than their performance during last week’s snowstorm against the Bills when Jones threw the ball just three times, tallying two completions and 19 yards. Trying to limit the Patriots’ potent rushing game — led by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson — makes a lot of sense for a defense.

Still, on Wednesday, Jones was asked what he thought of Okereke’s comments.

“I think they have a great defense,” Jones said. “They’ve done a lot of different things each game to stop what their opponent does well. …

“We already know that they have a great defense, so we’re going to expect the expected and realize it’s going to be a good dog fight.”

A reporter asked Jones if he was motivated by what Okereke said.

“No. Everyone has their opinions,” Jones said. “My job is to be the best quarterback I can be and I can do a better job of that everyday at practice. That’s what I can control. Like I said, they have a great defense and there are great players all around, so everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

The Patriots and Colts kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

