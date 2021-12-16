PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Patriots Matchup

After a much-needed bye week, the Indianapolis Colts are ready to head into the stretch run of the season.

The results during their bye week saw the Colts jump from ninth to sixth in the AFC standings, putting them inside the playoffs. However, they will certainly be tested this week as the top-seeded New England Patriots make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

The Patriots (9-4) are making their first appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2015 and have not lost to the Colts since 2009. It’s sure to be a playoff atmosphere on Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the game between these two rivals. The guys gave their thoughts on all that could transpire on Saturday, including if Bill Belichick will be able to stop Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz going up against an aggressive Patriots secondary, if the Colts can stop the power-running attack of the Patriots, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also gave updates on the rest of the Colts news from the week and recapped a fun episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts.

After the Colts talk, the guys take a look at the Week 15 slate of games and give their picks with the Pick’em Standings tied at the top. The show ends with a recap of the news around the NFL.

