Dec 16: Ahead of tonight’s game against Los Angeles, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Frank Vatrano entered COVID protocol and are unavailable. Dec 15: The Florida Panthers have now had a COVID outbreak of their own. The team has announced that five players and one staff member have entered the league’s COVID protocols and will be unavailable for tomorrow’s game. Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour, and Carter Verhaeghe won’t play against the Los Angeles Kings. Lomberg had been previously mentioned by the team, but these four new members are obviously huge absences from the Panthers’ lineup.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO