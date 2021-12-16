ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

By Sydney Bucksbaum
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 19 episodes, we finally made it to the end of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. Did you ever think we'd get here? Because for a while, I sure didn't! But now two winners have been crowned Challenge champions out of the 34 hopefuls who began this long, long season...

ew.com

EW.com

Erika Casupanan had huge unseen breakdown during Survivor 41 finale

Erika Casupanan may have disguised herself as a lamb when she entered Survivor, but by the time final Tribal Council rolled around, she was in full lion mode. Erika became the first woman to win Survivor in seven seasons when she was crowned the champion of Survivor 41 in a blowout 7-1-0 vote over Deshawn Radden and Xander Hastings. Erika also became the first Canadian to ever win the game after our neighbors up north were first allowed to play starting in season 39.
Tri-Town News

Is there going to be an ‘Ally McBeal’ reboot?

Question: Will there be an Ally McBeal remake? We recently watched the original full series (though they would have done well to stop before the final season) and we were taken by how forward-thinking the show was, way ahead of its time. We could use this type of magical realism mixed with a romance backdrop, filled with quirky, imperfect characters. More please! —Marco G.
EW.com

90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch dies from COVID-19 complications at 45

Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, died Tuesday in a Florida hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was 45. Hitch's sister Shannon told TMZ that her brother was not vaccinated and did not have pre-existing medical conditions, to the family's knowledge. Hitch's family was with him in his final moments, she said.
EW.com

Matthew McConaughey joins Jimmy Fallon for a Christmas musical extravaganza on The Tonight Show

Haim, background dancers, and ugly Christmas sweaters galore make 'This Christmas Will Be Different' — different. Though he may no longer be running for governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey is on a campaign to spread holiday cheer. The Oscar-winner tapped into his recent role as optimistic koala Buster Moon in Sing 2 and joined Jimmy Fallon to jingle some bells for the holidays.
EW.com

Survivor 42: Jeff Probst shares intel on NEXT season

One season ends, and another begins. Well, not quite. But at the conclusion of the Survivor 41 finale and after-show, we did get our official first look at Survivor 42 when CBS unleashed a preview showing footage from the next season of the reality franchise. Season 42 was shot in...
EW.com

Wheel of Time recap: Walk into the Blight

No, that's not a blanket tucked under her tunic. And, no, she's not Game Of Thrones' Ygritte. She's an Aiel, the pregnant warrior we see at the top of "The Dark Along The Ways," and, as we learn by episode's end, the baby in her belly grows up to be none other than Rand (Josha Stradowski), a.k.a the Dragon Reborn.
EW.com

This Is Us creator says all mysteries will be answered by series finale: 'No stone left unturned'

This Is Us lives to delve into complex issues (transracial adoption, mental health, addiction) and play elaborately with time (any given episode will likely transport you to a few different decades). But when it comes wrapping up six seasons of Pearson family drama with the series finale, one word comes to the mind of creator Dan Fogelman to describe that farewell: simple.
EW.com

The 10 best podcasts of 2021

An estimated 120 million of you listened to podcasts this year. Of course, quantity does not beget quality, which made narrowing down the 10 best of 2021 a tricky proposition. The pods we chose for our list all had striking premises and some inherent tension (a host with an enthralling voice didn't hurt either). From a former CEO and self-made billionaire on trial to the further adventures of Star-Lord to a deep dive into the U.S. presidents (especially the ones nobody talks about), check out our selections below.
EW.com

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage plays a version of himself named "Nick Cage" in the comedy-thriller The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (in theaters April 22). So did director Tom Gormican and his writing partner Kevin Etten have a Plan B in mind should Cage have declined to appear in the film?. "No,"...
EW.com

The new Servant season 3 trailer asks: Who resurrected Jericho?

When Servant season 3 begins, things seem to be going pretty well for the Turner family. Their baby, Jericho, has been returned to them, and unnerving occult figures like Uncle George (Boris McGiver) and Aunt Josephine (Barbara Sukowa) have been repelled. But as the newest trailer for producer M. Night Shyamalan's returning Apple TV+ series reveals, it doesn't take long for things to start getting eerie again.
EW.com

Survivor 41 finale recap: History is made

She made history by changing history. Twice! Erika Casupanan not only set the world record for number of times describing herself as a lion dressed like a lamb, but she also made history as the first Canadian to win Survivor and the first woman to win the game since the year 1843. And she won big, in a 7-1-0 vote. It was a huge statement victory after what has transpired over the past 15 seasons, of which men have won 12, including the last six. In those last six seasons, men received 62 final Tribal Council votes, while the women sitting next to them got a total of six. Yes, 62-6.
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns a winner after a season of wild twists and turns

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Netflix is here to sell you more dreams — or at the very least, more highly bingeable reality television. Real estate reality series Selling Tampa is set to take viewers inside the glamorous world of luxury waterfront property on Florida's Suncoast. Produced by Adam DiVello (the mastermind behind Laguna Beach and The Hills), Selling Tampa is a spin-off of the popular docusoap Selling Sunset, which focuses on Hollywood Hills brokerage the Oppenheim Group and all the drama between the brokers that comes along with it. The Floridian version of the show features Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who has big plans to grow her brokerage in the booming Tampa real estate market. With fierce brokers and homes just as fabulous, we imagine the Tampa-based series will be bringing in big name viewers in no time. Get ready for glamor — and gators. —Ruth Kinane.
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice crowns season 21's champ in jam-packed finale

It's time for The Voice to crown another winner! The long-running singing competition's twenty-first season will end with a jam-packed episode of musical performances. With new superstar coach Ariana Grande's singers out of the running, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are still in it. Will Team Blake's Paris Winningham or Wendy Moten be named the champ? Do you think Girl Named Tom or Hailey Mia from Team Kelly will take the top prize? Or will Team Legend's Jershika Maple take home the title? We're about to find out. Along with a winner being declared, get ready for performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer! —Alamin Yohannes.
EW.com

The Survivor 41 final five speak!

They have said all the right things to make it to day 24 and finale night on Survivor 41. But before a winner is crowned tonight on CBS, we asked the final five — Ricard Foyé, Erika Casupanan, Xander Hastings, Deshawn Radden, and Heather Aldret — to look back at their first 23 days in the game. What are the moves they are most proud to have made? What were their favorite non-game moments? And, on the flip side, when were they at their absolute lowest? We asked the final five contestants all that and more, and they delivered plenty of intel and insight on what has transpired so far in the game. (Also make sure to check out our interview with the jury as well as Jeff Probst previewing the show's first immediate winner reveal since season 1.)
EW.com

The Bachelorette recap: From bros to foes

¡Bienvenidos a Mexico, rose lovers! This week, our Bachelorette had "romantic" overnight dates with her final three men — and those men "went from bros to foes," as they finally realized they're competing for Michelle's heart. Let's recap!. Mexico looks pretty, as does our Bachelorette. Going into this...
EW.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home review: Welcome to the multiverse

In 2018, a movie called Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse floated the idea that there could be an infinity of Spideys: an Afro-Latino teen from Brooklyn or a small Japanese girl, one all in monochrome and another made of ham. It went on to win an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, and spawned a pile of sequels and spinoffs.
EW.com

With Love creator and stars on why Amazon's rom-com series is the 2021 version of Love Actually

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. It's the most wonderful time of the year when the allure of snuggling up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and your favorite holiday rom-com is too strong to ignore. And producer Gloria Calderón Kellett knows that feeling well. But when she turned to beloved, iconic holiday movies during the first winter of the pandemic for some lighthearted escapism, she noticed something deeply frustrating.
