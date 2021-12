The year 2021 is called the year of the “metaverse”, a concept launched by American sci-fi author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash”. Due to the unsuitable technical conditions at the time, the metaverse remained an unfeasible dream that was only occasionally mentioned in science fiction movies. However nowadays, with the explosion of the crypto industry, the rise of NFTs and the involvement of various capital investors and other companies, the metaverse may become a reality. Moreover, it has already garnered substantial support from the general public. The attractiveness of this futuresque technology has triggered people’s infinite imaginations and has already been proclaimed as the ultimate manifestation of the Internet.

