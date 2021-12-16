When wild weather hits Colorado, the economy feels the impact of closed roads

The trailing cold front connected with a deep low-pressure system moving further away towards eastern Canada is expected to meander over the Mid-South today. As a low-pressure waveform along the meandering front, regions of heavy rain, combined with the risk of severe thunderstorms, may result in flooding difficulties in these areas today.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Denver finally got the first measurable snow of the season on Dec. 10, ending a long snowless streak of 232 days. Officially, that tied a record from 1887. When a record stands unchallenged for 134 years, it's a true testament to just how unusual the...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
A line of showers and storms will develop along the front around midnight and move south early Saturday morning.
The line is expected in the Metroplex between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the area as a few storms may reach severe limits.
The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.
Behind the front strong northerly winds will draw in colder air and steadily drop temperatures into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
What a week for winds in the Centennial State. If you missed the videos of the dust storm that started in Colorado we will take a look below, before diving into a look at the strongest and highest wind gusts that have been recorded over the last 25 years in the state.
Hurricane-force winds, dust storms, tornadoes, wildfires, snow squalls, heavy rain, and record-breaking heat accompanied an unusual December storm system. An anomalous and historic December derecho—a windstorm associated with an unusually strong and fast-moving line of thunderstorms—swept from the U.S. Southwest to the Upper Midwest on December 15, 2021. High-wind warnings were issued from the Central and Southern High Plains to the Great Lakes, including storm warnings over the Great Lakes.
