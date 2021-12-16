When wild weather hits Colorado, the economy feels the impact of closed roads

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will develop along the front around midnight and move south early Saturday morning. The line is expected in the Metroplex between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the area as a few storms may reach severe limits. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Behind the front strong northerly winds will draw in colder air and steadily drop temperatures into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO