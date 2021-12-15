ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Religious groups file challenge to Biden vaccine or test mandate

Three religious organizations filed a challenge to the Supreme Court on Saturday regarding the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employers with at least 100 employees. The American Family Association, Answers in Genesis and Daystar Television Network filed an emergency application requesting a stay on the mandate, which was developed...
New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
