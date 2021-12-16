ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit files for U.S. IPO

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday...

irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Beijing rule changes to revive China’s IPO prospects in 2022, bankers say

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Greater China’s flagging initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to get a fillip in 2022 from the expected unveiling of new rules by Beijing for Chinese firms’ offshore listings, giving clarity to jittery investors, investment bankers and analysts said. Regulators are contemplating new...
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

Hong Kong’s tweaked regime for SPAC listings starts on Jan. 1

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Blank-cheque companies known as SPACs can list in Hong Kong from Jan. 1, the stock exchange operator said on Friday, the latest global bourse to tap demand for the investment vehicles although interest in them has waned from earlier this year. Market participants said Hong...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Brings Back Mask Mandate, Closes Stores Amid Covid-19 Surge

Meta Platforms (MVRS) - Get Meta Report, formerly Facebook, has banned seven private surveillance companies from its platform after the company said 50,000 Facebook users were targeted by those firms. Earlier this year, Meta banned NSO, the Israeli firm that pioneered Pegasus no-click spyware. "The 'surveillance-for-hire' entities we removed violated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Reuters
Benzinga

GoPuff Raises $1.5 Billion in Anticipation of 2022 IPO

As a FreightWaves story opined in May, it's time the logistics industry took notice of Gopuff. Well, it has, and so have investors. According to a securities filing in Delaware first flagged by Prime Unicorn Index, the instant delivery company backed by SoftBank, Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Blackstone Group has raised $1.5 billion in what's being called a series X raise, which could push its valuation as high as $40 billion, Axios reported. Multiple reports suggest the raise is happening in anticipation of a Gopuff IPO as early as mid-2022.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
BUSINESS
BBC

Money manager disappears with $313m from Chinese builder

A company that was once one of China's biggest property developers says it has "lost contact" with a wealth manager that has $313m (£235m) of its money. China Fortune Land Development says British Virgin Islands-registered China Create Capital was supposed to have invested the funds on its behalf. Fortune...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Bosses Hooked on WhatsApp Fuel $200 Million Penalty (2)

Wall Street firms must archive employees’ work communications. But SEC, CFTC say managers broke rules they should’ve enforced. executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages -- a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines.
INTERNET
smarteranalyst.com

Reddit to go Public in the U.S. Market – Report

Amid a record number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the U.S. market in 2021, social media platform Reddit, Inc. has confidentially filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reuters reported.In a statement on Wednesday, the company said, “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

TPG, Parent Company of CAA, Files for IPO

TPG proposed in its IPO filing to raise $100 million, but that’s with the caveat that the figure is only an estimate used to calculate the registration fee. The company said it intends to apply to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol “TPG.”. More from...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Reddit files confidential plan to jump on the IPO bandwagon

Reddit Inc. on Wednesday said that it has made a confidential filing for an initial public offering. The 16-year-old San Francisco social media unicorn was at the center of this year's meme stock frenzy after its message boards were used by day traders to pump up the value of beaten-down stocks such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
BUSINESS
investing.com

WallStreetBets Jokes of Pumping Reddit Stock After IPO Filing

(Bloomberg) -- It took approximately zero seconds for Reddit users to dissect the social media platform's short announcement on Wednesday that it had filed for a confidential initial public offering. On WallStreetBets, the subreddit responsible for igniting this year’s meme stock craze, the pile-ons were plentiful, the profanity more so....
STOCKS
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

CAA Owner TPG Files to Go Public With IPO

Private equity firm TPG, the majority owner of talent agency CAA, has filed to go public via an initial public offering. The company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker “TPG.”. Along with CAA, TPG’s other entertainment and media investments include Spotify, STX Entertainment, Vice Media, Fandom, Entertainment...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Exclusive-Facebook to win conditional EU nod for Kustomer buy, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook is set to gain EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Kustomer after offering remedies that allow rival products to function with those of the U.S. customer service startup, people familiar with the matter said. A buying spree of startups by big companies has triggered concerns on...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Relief Therapeutics files Form 20-F with the SEC

Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) has filed a Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the SEC. The registration statement is being filed to begin the process of uplisting Relief's Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in U.S. to a Level 2 ADR program and is part of the ongoing efforts to list its ADRs on Nasdaq during H1 2022.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

A few questions about the impending Reddit IPO

Social hub Reddit filed to go public, TechCrunch reports. You know what that means: It’s time to ask questions. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Often The Exchange digs into topics and companies that we cannot claim...
MARKETS
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
theregister.com

SMACKDOWN! Reddit hires wrestling's investor relations head to helm IPO

Comment Reddit says it has "confidentially" filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the process to list publicly. The company, which boasts an online community of 52 million daily users (up 44 per cent year-on-year from its previous published stats), did not announce number of shares to be offered or price range.
ECONOMY

