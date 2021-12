MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Bob Huggins is no stranger to controversy. He spent much of his time in Cincinnati with it spinning crazily around, accusations about his recruiting, charges that he wasn't graduating players, a head-on collision with UC President Nancy Zimpher that ended with him leaving his post as head coach of a program that he had lifted off the scrap heap of college basketball and took to national prominence.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO