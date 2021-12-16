ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Man accused in Kamarie Holland’s murder previously arrested in Muscogee County

By Jolyn Hannah, Chuck Williams
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – WRBL News 3 is digging deeper into the background of the man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a five-year-old Columbus girl.

Kamarie Holland was reported missing early Monday morning on Dec. 13, 2021, by her mother. Her body was found late that night at an abandoned home in Phenix City. Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder in Russell County and faces the death penalty if convicted.

On Tuesday, during Williams’ preliminary court hearing, Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued a gag order in the case. But public records can still talk. Williams has a history of arrests, but no convictions that WRBL News 3 could find.

In Muscogee County, Williams was arrested on Aug. 1, 2021 at his Columbus home. He was charged with two misdemeanors – Simple Battery, Family Violence and Cruelty to Children, 3rd degree.

A police report states that Williams slapped his wife in the face and it was witnessed by a minor child.
Williams was in State Court last week and entered a not guilty plea. His wife did not ask for a stay-away order.

In Russell County, Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse in a 2009 case involving a three-year-old boy. He was accused of immersing the lower half of the boy’s body into a pot of boiling water. Williams’ defense was the boy pulled the water on top of himself. A jury acquitted him in 2012.

Here’s what Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said on Dec. 14, 2021 in a news conference before the gag order was put into place.

“He had several involvements in the past with children. He has a couple of cases where he was actually charged with abuse of children by the Sheriff’s Office here in ’09 and then he was acquitted by a jury in ’12 of that case. And he has been charged in Columbus, as well, of abuse of a child,” said Taylor.

In the news conference, Taylor also mentioned that Williams was the suspect in the death of a one-year-old in Alaska. But he was never charged. WRBL is working to get more information about this case.

There are ongoing investigations into Holland’s murder in both Columbus and Russell County. On Tuesday, at the news conference, Taylor did not rule out additional charges.

WRBL News 3 was able to speak to Kamarie Holland’s cousin, Adrienne Davis, who said the family is devastated following the little girl’s brutal murder. Davis said everyone is trying to support the girl’s father.

“It’s a difficult time. It’s been a very difficult time. Corey is basically beside himself. We are out trying to take care of everything for him.”

The community is also rallying around the family, according to Davis.

“The community is coming together and giving us so much support. They are dropping by the house. They are giving to the GoFundMe page. They are supporting the father.”

Davis said the family also wants to let law enforcement and first responders how much they appreciated everything they have done so far.

“We would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for everything they have done. For bringing people to justice for what has occurred. For our cousin and keeping the family in the loop as far as what’s going on. We really want to say thank you.”

On Wednesday, Holland’s family announced funeral arrangements for the little girl. Taylor Funeral Home at 1514 Fifth Avenue in Phenix City is handling the arrangements.

A viewing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at Taylor Funeral Home. There will be a private family viewing prior to the public viewing.

The funeral will also be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22.

Prior coverage of the Kamarie Holland case:

BREAKING: Investigation underway on Bowman Street, area were Kamarie Holland was reported missing

Family announces funeral arrangements for 5-year-old murder victim, Kamarie Holland

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in girl’s murder has other incidences of alleged violence against children

Suspect charged with capital murder following discovery of missing 5-year-old’s body in Phenix City

Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom

BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody

UPDATE: Columbus Police cancel alert for missing child, Kamarie Holland

Missing five-year-old in Columbus

