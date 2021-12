Pennsylvanians who use federal student loan forgiveness programs won’t have to worry about being hit with an unexpected surprise in their state income tax bill from now on. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that the debt relief granted through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses in what is expected to be thousands of borrowers in the state will be exempt from the state income taxes.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO