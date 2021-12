SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — What do you do with greasy pizza boxes? They’re not supposed to go in recycling bins, so most of us throw them in the trash. But did you know that food scraps, yard trimmings, paper, and cardboard make up half of what Californians dump in landfills? And as they decompose, they create methane gas.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO