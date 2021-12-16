ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Twitch Over Ban, Accuses Platform Of Racism

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe often arises with his "I was the first rapper" moments that solidify his icon status in Hip Hop, but Soulja Boy returned to social media today with a bone to pick with Twitch. Draco never hesitates to air out his grievances with his fellow rappers,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 3

Related
Vibe

Soulja Boy Pulled From Millennium Tour Following Young Dolph’s Death

Soulja Boy has been pulled from select dates on the Millennium Tour in light of his feud with late rapper Young Dolph. According to the announcement by G-Squared Events on Thursday night (Nov. 18), Soulja will not be performing during the tour’s upcoming stops in St. Louis and Memphis, where Dolph was tragically gunned down. “The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority,” reads their statement. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Continues Trolling Madonna Despite Apologizing

50 Cent trolled Madonna on Instagram, Saturday night, after the legendary singer refused to accept 50's apology for previously teasing her. "Well what a positive influence you are. LOL #likeavirgin63 challenge. I’m sorry, SORRY DIDN’T WORK!" 50 wrote in the new post. The beef between Madonna and 50...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja Boy
SVG

Why Soulja Boy Wants To Sue Twitch

It's no surprise to see Twitch making headlines for being a little shady, but typically Soulja Boy isn't involved. Soulja Boy, popular rapper and Twitch streamer, is the most recent person Twitch has upset. After being banned multiple times with no kind of explanation, Soulja Boy has threatened to sue the Amazon-owned streaming platform.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Twitch Star Hasan Banned For Alleged Racist Slur Live On Stream

Hasan "hasanabi" Piker, one of the more conversational streamers on Twitch, has been banned from the website for the use of the word "cracker" while chatting to his followers. Last week, Twitch banned two of Piker's mods for saying "cracker" in the chat and the streamer was displeased, to say the least. "A person calling you a cracker is powerless," said Piker. "They are doing it as someone who has been historically oppressed blowing off steam. You can say that is infantilizing or whatever the f*ck, but that is true. It's reality." The word "cracker" comes from the sound of the whip used by white slave masters on black slaves in the United States and other countries responsible for the slave trade in 18th century, and nowadays, it is said pejoratively against white people. In his statement, Piker is arguing that calling a white person a "cracker" is not as serious as other insults because the word has been reclaimed from its history and doesn't suggest any sort of degradation on the part of the white person.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Platform Of Racism#Twitchisracist
GAMINGbible

Soulja Boy Says He's Suing Twitch In Bizarre Rant

Oh, Soulja Boy. The American rapper has quite a turbulent relationship with the games industry, to put it lightly. As well as streaming on Twitch, back in 2018 he released his first console and handheld game system, (if you can really call them that, as they were basically just unbranded emulators). Since then, he’s gone on to claim that he himself is the reason Twitch is so popular, and has released even more dubious consoles onto the market. Oh, and he’s claimed he’s the new owner of Atari. Go big or go home, right?
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Blames Kanye West For Lil Yachty & Stunna 4 Vegas Song Disrespect

Soulja Boy doesn’t want any rappers to hit him up for features anymore. On Monday (November 29), the 31-year-old took to Instagram Live and targeted Kanye West, Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas, who he says cut his verses from their latest singles. “That’s three songs,” Soulja Boy exclaimed. “Kanye...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash

That Lil Nas X BET Awards kiss continues to cause a ruckus. Months ago, the Montero star took to the stage to perform his hits and during the showcase, Nas X tongue-kissed one of his dancers. The outcry was heard from coast to coast as people complained about the openly gay singer-rapper displaying his sexuality on a global stage.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Soulja Boy Claims Kanye West Sabotaged His Music Career

Celebrity feuds happen all the time. Though, some feuds can end a celebrity’s career for good. This year alone, it seemed like Soulja Boy was making successful comeback with his viral “She Make It Clap” track. However, his most recent feud with Kanye West landed him in some hot water. Recently, the emcee claimed that Kanye West sabotaged his music career.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Seemingly Addresses DaBaby Heartbreak Once Again

Neither DaniLeigh nor DaBaby has addressed one another publicly, but today (December 13), the public has been speculating about the singer's posts. DaniLeigh and DaBaby's relationship came to a screeched halt on social media weeks ago after the two engaged in an explosive fight that played out on Instagram Live. Police were called, as seen in a clip, and later, reports stated that DaniLeigh had been charged with simple assault.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Denies Cultural Appropriation & Blackfishing Allegations

Throughout the entirety of her career, Kim Kardashian has been hit with criticism from all directions. Yet, a steady stream of backlash that she has received comes from those who have accused her of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing. The model mogul has faced accusations of taking from Black culture, especially with her fashion style and hair, without crediting where those ideas have come from, and she finally speaks her piece regarding the controversy.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy