The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

In the season-three finale of Succession, the Roy kids finally realize their collective bargaining power: their mom’s divorce agreement with Logan (Brian Cox) gives them a supermajority of Waystar Royco shares in the event of a change of control, so they can veto Logan’s plan to sell the company out from under them. Shiv (Sarah Snook) informs her husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), of their plot to fuck Logan before he can fuck them. “Uh-huh. And where do I fit in, Shiv?” he asks her. It’s a question he has been asking all season, and Shiv responds with her trademark dismissiveness. The Roy siblings then roll up to the literal fortress where the GoJo-Royco deal is going through, only to find Logan has been tipped off to their plan and nixed the supermajority clause. “Who told him we were coming?” Shiv asks. Then we see it: Logan through the doorway giving Tom a warm slap on the shoulder. Betrayal! Subterfuge! Sabotage! Succession has been foreshadowing this moment since season one. Here’s how:

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO