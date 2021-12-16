ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

By Kyndall Cunningham
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment the competitors were seemingly dropped off ten minutes away from headquarters in a minivan to the same rocky landscape we’ve seen all season, I knew this final wasn’t going to deliver the typical amount of surprise and danger I look forward to as a longtime Challenge fan. It’s...

Tri-Town News

Is there going to be an ‘Ally McBeal’ reboot?

Question: Will there be an Ally McBeal remake? We recently watched the original full series (though they would have done well to stop before the final season) and we were taken by how forward-thinking the show was, way ahead of its time. We could use this type of magical realism mixed with a romance backdrop, filled with quirky, imperfect characters. More please! —Marco G.
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: The Time of Contempt

Over a season and a half, The Witcher has introduced a sometimes dizzying number of characters, but none have loomed larger than Queen Calanthe. In life, Ciri’s maternal grandmother was so respected and feared that none of the northern leaders, including Calanthe herself, thought she could be toppled. On the evening of her daughter’s engagement party, Calanthe swaggered into the ballroom wearing armor, covered in dirt and blood from a raiding party. Later, when Nilfgaard surprised everyone by launching a direct attack on Cintra, Calanthe herself led the soldiers that met them in the field outside the city. And when the unthinkable happened and Cintra fell, Calanthe chose to leap from a tower to her death before she’d surrender and allow Nilfgaard to decide her fate.
Vulture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

If the multiverse is real, then we live in the best of all possible universes. Why? Because we live in the one in which Michelle Yeoh gets to star in movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once. The latest in A24-core stars Yeoh as Evelyn, or, rather, as Evelyns, a Chinese American woman who is recruited to stop an evil spreading across multiple universes. This means Yeoh plays seemingly endless variations on Evelyn across space and time, including a chef, a star, a soldier, a man, a space peasant, and a sign-spinner fo a pizza place. The funny and fast-paced Yeoh vehicle is from Daniels, the double-Daniel director duo behind the even weirder Swiss Army Man. Everything Everywhere All at Once is out on March 25, 2022.
Vulture

All the Ways Succession Foreshadowed That Finale

In the season-three finale of Succession, the Roy kids finally realize their collective bargaining power: their mom’s divorce agreement with Logan (Brian Cox) gives them a supermajority of Waystar Royco shares in the event of a change of control, so they can veto Logan’s plan to sell the company out from under them. Shiv (Sarah Snook) informs her husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), of their plot to fuck Logan before he can fuck them. “Uh-huh. And where do I fit in, Shiv?” he asks her. It’s a question he has been asking all season, and Shiv responds with her trademark dismissiveness. The Roy siblings then roll up to the literal fortress where the GoJo-Royco deal is going through, only to find Logan has been tipped off to their plan and nixed the supermajority clause. “Who told him we were coming?” Shiv asks. Then we see it: Logan through the doorway giving Tom a warm slap on the shoulder. Betrayal! Subterfuge! Sabotage! Succession has been foreshadowing this moment since season one. Here’s how:
Vulture

All Skip Buttons Should Be 10 Seconds Long

My favorite way to watch things is with a skip button. I’m not talking about a rewind or a fast-forward, per se, but about a single push that catapults you backward or forward through a scene. I could spin through The Princess Diaries on DVD to rewatch the foot-pop kiss scene over and over again. I could jump past the commercials of American Idol on DVR. When streaming services came along, I could drag my cursor and be three scenes ahead. Often, with a remote control or on a browser, I can skip forward just a few seconds with a click.
Vulture

Survivor Season-Finale Recap: We Have a Winner

19 months later, we finally have a new Survivor winner. Congratulations to Erika, the Luvu queen from Toronto. The self-described “lion that dressed like a lamb” is a deserving Survivor champion. Her win is profound for a few reasons: She’s the first Canadian, first person of Filipino descent, and she’s Survivor’s first woman to win in seven seasons. And her gameplay is just as worthy of praise. She dominated the final few days on Survivor.
Vulture

The Bachelorette Recap: Soulmate Stalemate

America, let me just say — I knew it. I freakin’ knew it. As one of the internet’s foremost Bachelor Cinematic Universe experts, from time to time, I am called upon to give my commentary on this great franchise in formats other than this one. I believe they’re called “podcasts.” They’re for white men who like cryptocurrency and white women who like murder. Check them out sometime. Well, occasionally, I’ll set up my little microphone and put on headphones and appear on one of these alleged podcasts. On a very recent appearance, I said that as we head into the finale, we’d be watching Nayte and Brandon fight it out for Michelle’s heart.
Vulture

Hawkeye Recap: The Russian Assassin Would Like a Word (and Some Hot Sauce)

Let’s start with the ending and the big reveal that the “Big Guy” alluded to throughout the series is actually the Kingpin of Crime, as played by Vincent D’Onofrio on the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil. It would be tempting to say, “Called it,” but who couldn’t have called that? The show hasn’t exactly been subtle with its hints, up to and including the Fat Man Used Cars lot that plays a key role in this episode. And there he is in the episode’s final frame, talking to Eleanor Bishop, much to the shock of Kate.
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: A Love Story

“I don’t want to live the wrong life and then die,” Arthur yells in the direction of Miranda. As a sentiment, it’s so harmless as to be universal. Who doesn’t want to spend their years on this planet living the right life, whatever that means? Shouted in the course of a fight, though, the words sting. You are the wrong life. You are giving me the wrong life. When I die, you will have wasted my life.
Vulture

Jamie Demetriou Will Jump Into a Canal for Art

Jamie Demetriou makes this look easy, even when it’s anything but. The third season of his BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats arrived on HBO Max on December 3 and is as funny and polished as ever, with Stath becoming a father for the first time as he struggles to save (or even just contribute meaningfully to) his father’s property-management business. The pure silliness of the show belies how difficult it was to create. Demetriou wrote this season through what one hopes will be known going forward as his adversity era: a pandemic, his father — already struggling with dementia — contracting COVID, and a serious case of writer’s block that lockdown did nothing to alleviate.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Vulture

Yellowjackets Recap: Welcome to Club Flow

There are more than a few reasons why viewers and critics of Yellowjackets are making comparisons between the show and William Golding’s 1954 novel Lord of the Flies. There’s the whole “plane crash/stranded in the wilderness” aspect. The posed question of “what would a group of young kids do if left alone to supervise themselves for an expanse of time?” And there’s the mirrored presumption of an inevitable downslide into violence and barbarism. But what Yellowjackets has that Lord of the Flies lacks is women. Lots of young women. And their inherent ability to endure physical and mental pain to get through times of tribulation to maintain some semblance of structure in a team unit, or to, as seems to happen down the line, survive apart from one, is what sets this show apart from the book that inspires it.
Vulture

We Come to This 3-D Puzzle for Magic

There’s a moment almost halfway into the process of building the Rokr Vitascope where builders may well think, There’s no way this thing is going to work. The way the laser-cut wooden pieces come together almost exclusively with tiny wooden fasteners and joints (and an initial amount of give that does not breed confidence) will lead many assemblers to wonder if the project will actually end up as a functional little crank projector that’s sturdy enough to play a short reel of film. Skepticism is reasonable.
Vulture

Leonard Hubbard, Founding Bassist for the Roots, Dead at 62

Bassist Leonard Hubbard, a founding member of the Roots who performed under the name “Hub,” has died from cancer at the age of 62. A Philadelphia native, Hubbard left the band in 2007 after 15 years of touring and recording after being diagnosed with myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Hubbard’s wife, Stephanie, confirmed his death from multiple myeloma on Thursday, December 16, to Philadelphia’s ABC 6. “I was called to the hospital,” she told the station. “They told me what had happened, that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him.” She said he had finished a new musical composition called “The Awakening” just last week.
Harper's Bazaar

Why are we so obsessed with Succession?

While more aggressive in both content and delivery than your average father-son threat, the Succession diaspora wouldn’t flinch. Avid disciples of Jesse Armstrong’s black comedy-drama television series are well accustomed to nefarious insults wrapped up in vile language, the sort that would split most families apart like geological fissures and are passed around the Roy family as Mediterranean sharing plates.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin and Tania Sob During Emotional Final Goodbye

The end has finally come for 90 Day Fiancé's Syngin and Tania. On Friday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Syngin moved out of the Connecticut apartment they shared due to things getting complicated between the two, since they were still sleeping together and acting like a couple even though they decided to end their marriage.
wrestlinginc.com

Daughter Of Wrestling Legend Comments On Hannibal Stabbing Referee

Nearly a week after the incident, the wrestling world continues to react to Canadian wrestler Hannibal (real name Devon Nicholson) stabbing referee Lando Deltoro several times in the head with an iron spike during a World Class Pro Wrestling event in Irvin, Texas. The latest to react is Miranda Gordy.
gamesradar.com

Have you got what it takes to Walk the Plank with Ring Fit Adventure?

With the Christmas season well and truly underway, what better to spend the holidays than getting your friends and family together for some Ring Fit Adventure?. Whether you’re a seasoned Ring Fitter or dabbling your toes into the fitness pond for the first time, this challenge we’re setting up is a perfect way to get everyone in your house having fun and testing out their core.
