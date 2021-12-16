ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Boulder Almost Crushed Flavor Flav

By Bethy Squires
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavor Flav has often been thought of as (or even criticized for) being cartoonish. But this week, he almost went out like Wile E. Coyote. While driving back from Las Vegas to LA, Flav’s car was...

Fox News

Flavor Flav narrowly escapes death after boulder hits his car while driving: 'Grateful to be alive'

Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death on Tuesday when a boulder struck the side of his car while he was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. A representative for the rapper told Fox News that he was making the journey in his white Audi when heavy rain caused a large boulder to tumble down a cliff in La Tuna Canyon. The massive rock flew over the 62-year-old's windshield and slammed onto the right side of his vehicle before continuing its tumble down the cliff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Flavor Flav Avoids Near Fatal Accident After Boulder Crashed Into His Car

Flavor Flav avoided a near-fatal accident on Tuesday after a boulder from a nearby cliff crashed into his car and caused him to veer off the road. According to TMZ, the accident occurred as Flav was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles by the La Tuna Canyon. Since it had rained earlier, some of the rocks from the canyon were loose and caused debris to fall on the road below where the rapper was. One large boulder hit the right side of Flav’s car, totaling the vehicle and causing him to swerve to the side of the road. His reps told the outlet that if the boulder had hit the car just a few feet to the left, it might have been fatal.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
enstarz.com

Flavor Flav ALMOST Died After Facing Horrifying Non-Traffic-Related Accident Inside His Car [REPORT]

Flavor Flav almost got his karma after facing a near-death experience while driving his car. The Public Enemy member Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., narrowly escaped death while driving his car from Las Vegas to California. Flav reportedly continued to drive through the rare Southern California downpour before a boulder suddenly flipped in La Tuna Canyon and hit the right side of his car.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Flavor Flav In Terrifying Car Accident: Boulder Tumbles Onto Rapper’s Car & He Loses Control

In a holiday miracle, Flavor Flav escaped a potentially deadly fate while on a road trip from Las Vegas to L.A. Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death after a terrifying accident. While on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, the 62-year-old’s car was struck by a massive boulder on Tuesday, Dec. 14 per TMZ. The large rock fell down La Tuna Canyon amid the rain, hitting the right side of his car — and forcing him to then lose control.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

