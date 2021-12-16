ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

CLEAR: Semi-truck in ditch on shoulder of I-16W near Ocmulgee Boulevard exit in Macon

By Haley Garrett
wgxa.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. -- A semi-truck is in the ditch of a should off...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Traffic
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ditch#Wgxa

Comments / 0

Community Policy