Moscow Police Station Grand Opening to take place Thursday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Melissa McKoy, with help from family and friends, cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon celebrating the grand opening of Shena’s Place at 162 S. Poplar St. Shena’s is named for her daughter, Shena Montgomery, who was killed in a 2019 crash. She was 29, and would have turned 32 on the day of this grand opening. McKoy said she has uniforms and boutique offerings for ladies; clothing for men and women; and uniforms for those working in the medical industries such as hospitals and health care. She will eventually have uniforms for schools in the area.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO