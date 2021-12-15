ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

1st Cavalry Division Band spreads holiday cheer

By Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson
Temple Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoldiers and their families gathered at Howze Theater to enjoy holiday music favorites as the 1st Cavalry Division hosted its annual Christmas with the CAV concert Thursday. “Thank you for joining the 1st Cavalry Division Christmas with the CAV,” began Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division....

foxlexington.com

Group spreading holiday cheer to Lexington senior citizens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The Lexington community is spreading holiday cheer to senior citizens. Home Instead Lexington started its ‘Be A Santa For A Senior’ program in November. Community members picked a name from a tree and made a resident’s Christmas list come true. This year people donated more...
LEXINGTON, KY
mynbc5.com

Church Street Marketplace spreading holiday cheer this month

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has several holiday events planned throughout the month. Events include free hot chocolate coupons when shoppers spend $25 in participating stores, a kids' holiday train, a window decorating contest and more.
BURLINGTON, VT
#The Band#1st Cavalry Division Band#Howze Theater#Cav#Sgt#Army Band
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox County spreads holiday cheer with festivities, parade

A Christmas parade was held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, as well as a plethora of festivities at Courtland Festival Park in Appomattox. In attendance at the Vintage & Artisan Merry Market were many vendors whose items were at the festival for the first time and some for many years. People of all ages were in attendance for the festival and were spectators and participants in the parade.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Weirton Daily Times

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
wswv.net

Christmas Events this Weekend

The first annual western Lee County Christmas Festival and Parade which was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to inclement weather. Organizers were hesitant to move the parade but knew the weather forecast for Saturday would literally dampen the Christmas Spirit. The Festival will now begin at 1pm on Sunday for everyone to enjoy. There will be vendors, crafts and other entertainment which will continue most of the day, ending at 6. The parade lineup will begin at 3:15 at the Rose Hill Car Wash before proceeding through town at 4. Maymie Lawson has been chosen as Marshal and will lead the parade. Maymie and her husband Curtis opened Lawson Building Supply shortly after their marriage in 1946. So make the trip to the Rose Hill and enjoy all the festivies.
LEE COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Goldonna News Christmas Edition

The Goldonna Christmas in the Park had a record crowd this year, record fundraising, largest parade in the history of the event and the largest split the pot fundraiser yet! The streets were lined with families from as far away as Houma, Louisiana. The lighted parade was a huge hit and the crowd goers were most impressed with the Lakeview High School and Natchitoches Central High School Band and simply all of the new participants this year.
HOUMA, LA
KTLO

Holiday community events continuing

One week out from Christmas, there are still a limited number of community events celebrating the holiday season. On Friday evening at 5, Norfork is set to celebrate the season with a parade. Line up is set for 4 on First Street. COTTER. The Cotter community kicked off the holiday...
NORFORK, AR
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Christmas has arrived

OHIO VALLEY — From the sounds of the Ohio Valley Symphony to the sights of (many) Christmas lights, there is plenty to do this weekend in Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties. The Ohio Valley Symphony performs its annual Christmas Concert with three locals waiting to see which one will be this year’s “Maestro for a Moment.” This year Holzer Hospital’s Dr. Joshua Bryant; Rebecca Honett, Bladen Landing Restaurant Bed and Breakfast owner; and Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Tasha Wyant-Gaskins are competing for the opportunity to conduct the Ohio Valley Symphony’s performance of “Sleigh Ride!” The one who collects the most funds by the show’s intermission will conduct the performance. This year’s Christmas show will be a mix of classical Christmas tunes and “holiday pop,” along with other seasonal songs, said Lora Snow, executive director Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre. Due to some upgrades at the Ariel in Gallipolis, Ohio, the Christmas Show will hosted at the Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information found at https://arieltheatre.org/.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Fredericksburg Standard

Christmas gifts

The Singing Christmas Tree this past weekend at Pioneer Museum was a fantastic way to begin the holidays. Hearing the familiar Christmas carols and songs left me filled with the Christmas spirit. Many different individuals came together as their gift to our community to give us a lovely Christmas present....
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
texasborderbusiness.com

Christmas Toy Giveaway Event

EDINBURG – Precinct 4, in partnership with the U. S. Marines Toys for Tots and Azul Roofing and Construction, will be hosting a “Christmas Toy Giveaway Event” on Saturday, December 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the Pct. 4 Endowment Center located at 107 N. Sunflower Road in Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
AFP

Santa Claus isn't coming to town: Covid sparks St. Nick shortage

Christmas is just around the corner but you may struggle to spot a Santa spreading joy in the United States this holiday season. That's because the pandemic has caused a shortage of Father Christmases, according to a booking company and Santa Claus training school. After festivities were kept to a minimum last year due to Covid-19, parties are back for Christmas 2021 but the supply of plump, white-bearded men in red is way behind demand. "There's a tremendous shortage of Santa Claus entertainers," Mitch Allen, founder of Texas-based rental agency Hire Santa, told AFP.
FESTIVAL
clarksvillenow.com

People Helping People concert this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 37th annual People Helping People benefit concert is coming up this weekend, raising money for people in need in the community. People Helping People is a nonprofit organization founded in 1985 and led by Executive Director Naomi Jerkins, widower of the late Pastor Jerry Jerkins, according to a news release.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Temple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Outdated tradition?

Dear Annie: I am a baby boomer and appreciate the 20th-century tradition of “rising to the occasion” and taking in meals if a family member is ill or if there has been a death in the family. It is a kind and thoughtful gesture. I am in a club, and one member’s husband was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. At that time, our president assigned each member a time to take a meal to them. The member’s husband recently died, and our president has again requested that we take food to the house. And we are stepping up to the plate and doing so. This member is financially very well-off. Her husband retired from a career in government, and his retirement income was well over six figures annually. She is a successful Realtor. In 21st-century America, supermarkets have deli departments, and restaurants have takeout options. Home delivery of food is available. I agree that taking food to folks in these circumstances is a kind and gracious act, but I’m wondering whether that’s still what etiquette dictates.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

The Authentic Way I Celebrate Christmas As a Mexican Mom

One of the things I miss the most during the holidays is being in my home country surrounded by family. In Mexico, we celebrate the Christmas season for almost one month starting on December 12, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, until January 6 with the arrival of The Three Kings. We call this joyous time the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon and each year, I try to recreate these Mexican traditions at home with my family in New York.
SOCIETY

