Coker University men's basketball used several late runs to power past Limestone Wednesday night for a 65-54 South Atlantic Conference win. The teams played to a 12-12 deadlock through the first eight minutes, before a 7-0 run put the Cobras up 19-12 with nine minutes to play in the half. The lead would fluctuate for the Cobras over the final few minutes of the first half, as the Cobras took a 35-29 lead to the half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO