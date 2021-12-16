Central District Health Department celebrates one year since administering first vaccine

Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center is celebrating 25 years of growing and supporting Missouri’s healthcare workforce and enhancing quality healthcare. The Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center was founded on October 23, 1996. The purpose of the organization was to assess the area’s medical needs, promote training programs to focus on those needs, and secure funds and in-kind support and preceptor opportunities to sustain the program. Twenty-five years later, though most leadership, preceptors, board members, and staff have changed, the mission remains the same. Connecting students to careers, professionals to communities, and communities to better health is what drives the work we do every day.
