Central District Health Department celebrates one year since administering first vaccine

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise as the southland heads into the winter months, with an especially concerning spike in the number of infections involving the Omicron variant. LA County has seen a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and health leaders are worried. “We are issuing, as we know, a public health alert with cases increasing and the threat of Omicron spreading and being more infectious during this winter holiday season. We are going to need to be smart and cautious as we celebrate,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Health, said. With the holiday season in full...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO