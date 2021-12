With the latest round of COVID playing havoc with rosters around the National Football League, multiple games have been rescheduled by the league. At the present time, the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings is still scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM Central time on Monday night. However, it’s now going to be part of a Monday doubleheader, as the league has moved the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns that was scheduled for tomorrow to Monday at 4:00 PM Central time. The Browns have been one of the harder-hit teams by the recent round of COVID and will be given a bit of a reprieve as a result of this rescheduling.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO