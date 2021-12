Short Course World Championships Day One: Haughey Sets World Record to Begin Meet (Live Updates) The very first women’s final at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi saw Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey take down the world record in the women’s 200 freestyle, touching in 1:50.31 to take 12 hundredths off Sarah Sjostrom’s previous mark. Other women’s events on the first evening of racing at the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi include finals in the 400 IM and 400 freestyle relay, as well as semifinals of the 50 breaststroke and 100 backstroke.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO