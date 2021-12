Every now and then at the gym, I see someone using earbuds with a cord connecting them to their phone. Their workout playlist blares through the earbuds but the cord clearly gets in the way. I suppose many people prefer wired earphones but I don't understand why. If any tech gadget has improved more quickly than others, it's Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Just 5-6 years ago we didn't even have the option of totally wireless earphones. Today's Bluetooth earbuds sound even better than the wired earphones from a half decade ago.

