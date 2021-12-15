Avista Foundation donates close to $3,000 to Palouse non-profits

The City is launching a new grant program targeting non-profit organizations. A community grant program for Vista-serving, non-profit, 501 C-3 organizations is being launched to offer assistance to nonprofits serving Vista residents who have been impacted by the pandemic. The one-time grants will be awarded to organizations assisting youth, low-income individuals and families, seniors, immigrants, and active military and veteran families in Vista. Priority will be given to small and grassroots organizations demonstrating they have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
