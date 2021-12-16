ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Community to host march to 'Save Our Children' in Newport News

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldIen_0dO8BEeo00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News school board member is hosting a community march in honor of the Woodside High student who was shot and killed Tuesday night after a basketball game at Menchville High.

John Eley, a school board member, announced Wednesday that due to an influx in recent crime in our communities, he is hosting a community event.

On Saturday, December 18, starting at 3 p.m., at Anderson Park, John Eley, and his friends will host a 'Save Our Children' community march.

Eley says he is calling all parents, family members, friends, citizens, teachers, and elected officials to join together to take back the community.

This march follows the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Justice Dunham . He was a football player at Woodside High School.

Dunham was shot and killed after a basketball game at Menchville High School.

Eley says this march is to show unity and fight for change.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Newport News, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save Our Children#Basketball#Football#Justice Dunham#Woodside High School#Menchville High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy