AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances. The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row....
The unvaccinated are facing a "winter of severe illness and death," President Joe Biden has warned, and hospitals will be overwhelmed, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the U.S.
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
With the Senate stuck in its effort to pass President Joe Biden's social-spending bill by year's end, Democratic-run Washington is worried in particular about how the legislative gridlock is bringing an end to monthly child tax credit payments.
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
The US government has abandoned negotiations to financially compensate migrant families separated at the southern border with Mexico during the "zero tolerance" policy of former president Donald Trump, representatives of both parties said Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in June that it had identified 3,913 children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration.
Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Lindell said he has spent $25 million of his own money since Election Day to fuel his campaign. And he has no plans to stop spending. "We either only have two paths: either it gets changed before the 2022 election or we lose our country forever. I will spend every dime I have," Lindell told CNBC.
A Florida man who attacked law enforcement officers on Jan. 6 while wearing a distinctive American flag sweatshirt emblazoned with the name of former President Donald Trump was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, the longest sentence handed out in connection with the Capitol riot so far. Robert Scott...
South Florida voters have a vast range of options as they decide who to send to Washington, D.C., in the nation’s first congressional election in 2022. There’s a progressive Democrat ready to start working to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda. There’s a Republican who espouses former President Donald Trump’s false claims that election fraud was the cause of his losing the 2020 presidential ...
Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
