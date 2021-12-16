ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

 1 day ago

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances. The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row....

AFP

US ends talks on compensation with families separated at Mexico border

The US government has abandoned negotiations to financially compensate migrant families separated at the southern border with Mexico during the "zero tolerance" policy of former president Donald Trump, representatives of both parties said Thursday.  The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in June that it had identified 3,913 children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration. 
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2022′s first South Florida election will pit a progressive Democrat vs. a Trump Republican vs. vaccine skeptics

South Florida voters have a vast range of options as they decide who to send to Washington, D.C., in the nation’s first congressional election in 2022. There’s a progressive Democrat ready to start working to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda. There’s a Republican who espouses former President Donald Trump’s false claims that election fraud was the cause of his losing the 2020 presidential ...
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.

