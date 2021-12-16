Pendulums, clocks and gerrymandering

Every 10 years each state redraws its political lines and the process itself takes months, but the results that come from this help show the balance of power in Congress for at least a decade. Now the scary thing about this is that gerrymandering has increased as States redraw these maps. Gerrymandering itself is to manipulate the boundaries so that it favors one party or another. In this particular instance, politicians are drawing district lines to flip opposing voters among several districts and place them and a single one to limit competition elsewhere. So this would mean 1 District or county that votes primarily Democrat with a few Republicans will get split in half so that the Democratic voters are all placed into one district line making that a point for Democrats. The problem that can derive from this is communities that are led two elections that reward candidates who appeal to the far-left or far-right making compromise difficult and Congress. No party is scotch free from gerrymandering though as of right now Republicans have more opportunities. The GOP has hold of the line-drawing process in States representing 187 House Seats compared with 75 for Democrats. The other states use either independent commissions or have split government control and if they don't have that then they only have one congressional seat.

