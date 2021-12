Following today’s big finale over at MTV, can you expect a Floribama Shore season 5 renewal to happen? Is this something you can hope for?. There are a few big things to dive into further here, but let’s start things off with where things official stand: Nothing has been made 100% official on the future of the reality series yet. Are there still reasons to have hope? Absolutely. Take, for starters, the fact that the network is promoting tonight’s finale as a “season” finale. There is no indication that we’re at the end of the road, and we like to think that MTV would announce that in advance now that Floribama is so many years end.

