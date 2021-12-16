ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

What is stealth omicron?

By Derek Staahl
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w274A_0dO89HGW00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Scientists have detected a new type of omicron that may complicate surveillance efforts.

It’s nicknamed “stealth omicron.”

Researchers have separated omicron into two sublineages. BA.1, the original sublineage, is by far the most prevalent. It’s found in 49 countries and it’s rapidly replacing the delta variant .

Last week, scientists identified a second sublineage of omicron called BA.2. There have been fewer than 10 known infections from this sublineage, but researchers say a genetic trait might be obscuring the subvariant’s true prevalence.

Stealth omicron has been found in Canada, Australia, the U.K., and South Africa.

Existing nasal swab tests, called PCR tests, still work on stealth omicron. However, these tests do not readily distinguish stealth omicron from the delta variant.

With BA.1, the original sublineage of omicron, a widely used PCR test from Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a characteristic error message. That error message, called S gene dropout, has given researchers a leg up in their surveillance efforts by flagging likely omicron samples for the genetic sequencing necessary for confirmation.

As a result, labs can confirm the presence of omicron two to three days after someone takes a nasal swab. By contrast, it takes two to three weeks to identify stealth omicron.

That lag may have implications for public health officials who need to know when to make the switch to other treatments, said Dr. Davey Smith, head of infectious diseases at UC San Diego.

Certain monoclonal antibody drugs work well against delta but are likely less effective against omicron. Unfortunately, doctors don’t have time to pinpoint the variant causing an infection before treatment. Monoclonal antibodies need to be administered within days of initial symptoms.

“We need to know whether or not they’re more likely to get sick. We need to know what’s spreading in our community. We need to know who in their household might also be infected,” he said.

When someone with the original version of omicron takes a widely available PCR test from Thermo Fisher Scientific, researchers see a signature error message: the test detects two of the three viral genes. The region in the spike protein is missing, and the sample should be prioritized for full sequencing.

Stealth omicron has similar viral code to its sibling, but it contains the region in the spike protein that the test looks for. When someone with stealth omicron takes a PCR test, the diagnostic finds all three regions. There is no error message. No early warning.

Labs sequence about 20 percent of the positive test results in San Diego County, one of the highest shares in the nation, said staff scientist Mark Zeller, a member of the Scripps Research Institute’s Andersen Lab that leads the sequencing effort.

There’s a backlog to get results for these run-of-the-mill positive tests – usually about two to three weeks.

“We haven’t found [stealth omicron] in the U.S. so far. That could be because of the lag,” said Karthik Gangavarapu, a scientific collaborator of the Andersen Lab who helps run Outbreak.info.

It’s also possible that stealth omicron is less transmissible than its sibling, he said, but it will take some time to know for sure.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

Omicron’s Explosive Growth Is a Warning Sign

A lot is still unknown around Omicron, but a worrying trend has become clear: This variant sure is spreading fast. In South Africa, the U.K., and Denmark—countries with the best variant surveillance and high immunity against COVID—Omicron cases are growing exponentially. The variant has outcompeted the already highly transmissible Delta in South Africa and may soon do the same elsewhere. According to preliminary estimates, every person with Omicron is infecting 3–3.5 others, which is roughly on par with how fast the coronavirus spread when it first went global in early 2020.
HEALTH
Santa Barbara Independent

Omicron Finds San Francisco

The wait to discover Omicron in the United States ended at 4 a.m. on December 1, when a team of UC San Francisco scientists finished sequencing the variant from a woman who’d returned on November 22 from a trip to South Africa. By the next day, two more cases were discovered in Minneapolis and Colorado. While the woman in Colorado’s Arapahoe County had returned last week from a visit to several south African countries, the man in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, had only been to New York, visiting the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center. All three were vaccinated and had only mild symptoms.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron: How dangerous is the new Covid variant?

The omicron variant of coronavirus, which first emerged in southern Africa towards the end of November, has now spread to at least 55 countries around the world, including the UK.A further 249 infections from the latest strain of Covid-19 were detected in Britain on Thursday, taking the total to 819, according to the UK Health Security Agency, its arrival having already forced Boris Johnson’s government to reintroduce social restrictions for the first time since “Freedom Day” on 19 July.The UK’s already high but stable infection rate has meanwhile begun to climb in the run-up to Christmas and it is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

A New Type of Omicron Has Now Emerged in Multiple Countries

A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant was designated on Tuesday that experts say will be harder to track because of its genetics. The new lineage, called BA.2, has been spotted seven times so far across South Africa, Australia, and Canada. BA.2 is genetically quite different from the original...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Omicron#Drugs#Stealth#Covid#Pcr#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Uc San Diego
Fortune

As COVID deaths top 800,000, Omicron and Delta variants threaten another U.S. surge

In a week in which the U.S. reached another grim COVID milestone—800,000 lives lost to the virus—public health officials are bracing themselves for the pandemic’s next phase. While new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise nationally, largely owing to the long dominant Delta strain, cases attributed to the even more transmissible Omicron virus have risen sharply in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and seem likely to complicate the overall picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentraltrend.com

The Omicron variant: what it is and what it entails for the United States

Opinions expressed in editorials on The Central Trend are the view of the individual writer and are not the opinion of the entire staff of The Central Trend or the Forest Hills Central staff or administration. Omicron has categorically been identified as the Greek alphabetical symbol for 15. However, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
umassmedia.com

Omicron variant: what it could mean for Massachusetts

With the holiday season taking off in full swing, and with people returning from Thanksgiving and prepping for upcoming winter holiday travels, concerns about a new variant of the COVID-19 virus are emerging. The World Health Organization classified the Omicron variant, following the Greek alphabet, on Friday, Nov. 26. What...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

China detects 2nd case of omicron variant

China has detected its second case of the omicron variant in a 67-year-old man who tested positive after more than two weeks of quarantine, official media reported Tuesday. State broadcaster CCTV said the man returned from overseas on Nov. 27 and underwent two weeks of isolation, during which he repeatedly tested negative for the virus. On Saturday, he flew to the southern city of Guangzhou where he maintains a residence and began another week of self-quarantining at home. A day later he underwent a routine test and early on Monday, the district health department informed authorities he had tested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Omicron transmission speed compared to Delta's revealed

The 'super mutant? Omicron strain of Covid-19 can multiply 70 times faster in the human bronchus than the Delta variant or the original coronavirus, but it results in less severe symptoms, a new study has found. The ability to multiply at such super-charged speeds might be the reason for Omicron's...
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

What Are The Differences Between The Omicron And Delta COVID Variants?

Though all eyes are on omicron right now, the bulk of coronavirus cases in the United States are still from the delta variant. But given omicron’s speedy spread in South Africa, epidemiologists strongly suspect it will soon outcompete delta in many other regions across the globe. Just take a look at how rapidly omicron is ripping through the Netherlands.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

A New Omicron Mutation Emerges – It’s Now Harder to Identify!

According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron Multiplies 70 Times Faster Than Delta, Study Shows

As per a recent report from the University of Hong Kong, the omicron variation replicates 70 times quicker in the human bronchial tubes compared to the initial COVID-19 infection or the delta version. According to the scientists, the variant’s quick dissemination within individuals might explain why it spreads quicker among...
SCIENCE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy