Judith Mackrell: rereading the classics, but on a Kindle

Living legend Sophia Loren has a big beautiful family to call her own. Find out all about the iconic Italian actress’ grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!. Sophia Loren is an international movie star and living legend who embodies the glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood. Considered one of the most beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, the Italian goddess is still going strong at 87, as she recently starred in 2020’s The Life Ahead, which was written and directed by her own son Edoardo Ponti. Born in Rome, Sophia found success early with back-to-back hits in Italian cinema. It didn’t take her long to do the same when she landed in America, quickly becoming a household name starring alongside Anthony Perkins in Desire Under the Elms and Cary Grant in Houseboat. With 1960’s Two Women, Sophia became the first actress to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance. She even scored a second Academy Award nomination for 1965’s Marriage Italian-Style.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO