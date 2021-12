Texas A&M fans were excited this week when word began to filter out that injured quarterback Haynes King was taking part in the Aggies' first practices for the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl on Monday. King (in his second year on the Aggies' campus) won the starting job over third year man Zach Calzada in a battle that lasted throughout the spring and fall camp in August. However, King broke his ankle in the second week of the 2021 season against Colorado and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. A timeline of around eight weeks was originally put forth by various sources for his return which meant that the former four star in the 247 Sports Composite would be theoretically making his return to the field in November in time for the Aggies' stretch run versus Auburn, Ole Miss, and LSU.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO