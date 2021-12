Has any child star of the last 40 years fared better than Kirsten Dunst? The movies that first won her acclaim (Interview With the Vampire, Little Women) segued perfectly into the teen vehicles that made Dunst one of the most beloved celebrities of her generation (The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On), which in turn provided a pathway to the varied modes she has embraced as an adult (Melancholia, Bachelorette, Fargo). The fact that her career just makes sense, that she has always played age-appropriate parts and kept her tabloid life to a minimum, has given her one of the sturdiest résumés an actor can hope for.

