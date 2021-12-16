ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles: Run on WFT regardless of who starts at QB

By Matty Breisch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles placed Quez Watkins on the COVID list, marking in the fourth player over the regular season sidelined by the communicable virus. Unfortunate? Yes, as Joel Embiid will tell you, even professional athletes can get very sick from COVID but in terms of lost playing time, the...

Comments / 0

Report: Washington puts starting QB Taylor Heinicke on COVID list; Garrett Gilbert 'in line' to start vs. Eagles

Washington Football Team starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID, according to multiple reports, which will make him ineligible to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, assuming the game is not postponed. Washington previously lost their original starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, to a season-ended injury. They also...
Eagles News: Washington writer is “ready to write [this week’s game] off as the equivalent of a forfeit”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The roster issues appear to be so one-sided that there really is no other story in this divisional game. I can’t tell anyone else how to treat this game, but I’m basically ready to write it off as the equivalent of a forfeit. Sure, the boys in burgundy & gold will go out and play their hearts out trying to win, but the Eagles are actually a pretty good football team. Sunday’s huge NFC East contest with its critical playoff consequences is likely to look like the third quarter of a preseason game where the team on defense is playing the rookies and third stringers, while the other coach has left his starters in. I will root for Washington’s defensive backups and cheer their successes, but I imagine they’ll be outgunned. I don’t begrudge the Eagles coaches doing all in their power to score as many points as possible. This is professional sports, and nobody feels sorry for you. However, mentally, I’m already thinking ahead to the Week 16 game in Dallas, and assuming that Washington will be able to get to that game fairly healthy and with a relatively intact roster, ready to begin a string of 3 absolutely must-win games in a push toward the postseason.
Jason Kelce breaks down discussing Lane Johnson’s mental health struggles

Jason Kelce recently broke down in tears discussing his Eagles teammate Lane Johnson, who has openly battled mental health struggles this season. Kelce, 34, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, is considered one of the toughest players in the league. The 11-year center and three-time All Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2014.
Eagles players are enraged after Week 15 matchup got rescheduled

If you haven’t heard by now, the Washington Football Team‘s road fixture against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will not proceed as scheduled. The news trickled out in bits and pieces on Friday, with the postponement of the Browns-Raiders matchup being confirmed. That was shortly followed with speculation that Washington-Philly and Rams-Seahawks would follow suit.
Philadelphia Eagles 2022 full NFL mock draft: December edition

It’s never too early to speculate on what the Eagles will do in next year’s NFL Draft. With three first round picks all but secured for the Philadelphia Eagles, they have an important decision to make come next April. What positions are they in need of? As the next NFL Draft draws closer, the holes that need to be filled will be even more apparent than they already are.
NFL Postpones Eagles-WFT to Tuesday Night

The NFL has moved a trio of games in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 tests around the league, including Sunday's scheduled encounter between the Eagles and the Washington Football Team. Also being moved are a scheduled Saturday encounter between Las Vegas and Cleveland and a Sunday game between the...
