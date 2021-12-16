ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British PM Faces Crucial Vote In Party Heartland

By James PHEBY
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Under-fire British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday faced another crucial test of his leadership with a by-election in a constituency always won by his party, where defeat would intensify calls for a new leader. Johnson, 57, is already reeling after around 100 of his own MPs on Tuesday...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Former NI Conservative calls for Johnson to stand down after Shropshire drubbing

A prominent former member of the Conservative Party in Northern Ireland has called for Boris Johnson to stand down following the party’s bruising defeat in the North Shropshire by-election. Alan Dunlop, a former chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, made the call after Liberal Democrats won the North Shropshire...
POLITICS
NWI.com

Pressure on PM Johnson after UK Tories suffer election upset

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and soaring COVID-19 infections. Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 votes from the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Boris Johnson
Gazette

Party's over? Johnson given a 'kicking' in British local vote

LONDON (Reuters) -Boris Johnson said on Friday he took personal responsibility for the loss of a Conservative stronghold in an election defeat that showed public dismay over a litany of scandals and stepped up pressure on the British prime minister from mutinous lawmakers. The defeat was described as "a kicking"...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: The Lib Dem win in North Shropshire gives hope the Tories can be beaten

The past few days have been worrying for everyone as we’ve seen new restrictions, massive pressures on our NHS and businesses struggling to survive. It’s felt like last Christmas, all over again.So, I hope the Liberal Democrats’ stunning win in North Shropshire will provide some hope and offer people a light at the end of this tunnel. It shows there are consequences for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, who’ve broken the very rules they asked our country to follow during the pandemic. Our victory in North Shropshire is a victory for everyone who spent time away from friends and loved ones last...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Liberal Party#Labour Party#Uk#British#English#Mps#Democrats#Conservatives#Afp
The Independent

Lib Dems burst ‘Boris bubble’ on live TV following North Shropshire win

Newly elected MP Helen Morgan was filmed “bursting Boris’ bubble” on Friday, after the Conservatives were defeated in the North Shropshire by-election. The Liberal Democrat won with almost 18,000 votes, compared to Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst’s 12,032. The election took place on Thursday following the resignation of Owen Paterson in November, who stepped down after he was found to have broken lobbying rules. He had won the seat in 2019 with a majority of 23,000. Accompanied by Lib Dem MPs Tim Farron and Daisy Cooper, Ms Morgan popped the balloon live on BBC Breakfast.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Inside Politics: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’

It is shaping up to be a very merry Christmas for the Liberal Democrats. The party has recorded yet another stunning by-election victory – this time with a 6,000 majority in the West Midlands seat of North Shropshire. Although the win was not totally unexpected, its significance can not be underestimated. North Shropshire is a rural, “true blue” seat that has returned a Tory MP for nearly 200 years and the Liberal Democrats overturned a whopping, and seemingly insurmountable 23,000 majority to snatch it. Despite what Tory spinners might say this morning about governing parties and mid-term by-elections, this is a defeat that will send shockwaves – and jitters – through the entire Conservative Party and is one that heaps further pressure on an already embattled Boris Johnson, who wakes up this morning not only to a defeat that will further embolden mutinous MPs thinking about ousting him, but also to fresh reports about lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, after The Independent exclusively revealed that he joined a bash in the garden of No 10 during lockdown in May last year. Earlier this week week it was said that former prime minister David Cameron echoed the view of some senior Tories by suggesting that it won’t be parties, wallpapergate or even Covid that gets Johnson in the end. Instead, he said, it will be the looming spectre of inflation. But there is one thing many Tory MPs care about more than all of those things: retaining power and their seats. With the party’s poll ratings continuing to slide, could North Shropshire be the first real nail in Johnson’s coffin?
POLITICS
The Independent

‘The end of a one-party state’: Inside North Shropshire by-election count that saw historic Tory defeat

Lib Dem activists have a phrase for the way they attack by-election campaigns where they sense an improbable victory: shock and awe.At 4am on Friday morning in the Shrewsbury Sports Village, it felt entirely appropriate: their Conservative opponents here were utterly dazed.In what will rank as one of the most stunning by-election results ever, the yellow rosette party overturned a 23,000 Tory majority in North Shropshire to steal this supposed safest of rural blue heartlands.After a campaign in which they flooded the area with activists – in which leader Ed Davey visited five times, no less – Helen Morgan was...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Live North Shropshire by-election result: Tories warn Boris Johnson 'one more strike and you're out' after 'political earthquake'

Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson he has "one more strike and he's out", after the Conservatives lost North Shropshire in an extraordinary swing to the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan claimed victory in a seat that has been Tory for nearly 200 years, saying it was down to "thousands of lifelong Conservative voters, dismayed by Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted".
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tories put Johnson on notice after crushing by-election humiliation

Senior Tories have put Boris Johnson on notice that his leadership is on the line after the party’s crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election. The Prime Minister suffered another body blow to his authority as the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the seat by almost 6,000 votes.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

North Shropshire by-election: Lib Dems beat Tories in bruising loss for Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have overturned a huge Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election in a seismic victory that will pile further pressure on Boris Johnson. Seizing what had been an ultra-safe constituency from the Conservatives, Lib Dem Helen Morgan won by a stunning 5,925 votes in the ballot triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Lib Dems claim party set to ‘win comfortably’ in North Shropshire by-election

The Liberal Democrats have won the North Shropshire by-election, the party’s treasury spokesperson has claimed.Christine Jardine told reporters she was “confident” the yellows had “won comfortably”.A party spokesman added: “This is an amazing night for the Liberal Democrats and a disaster for Boris Johnson.”Ms Jardine hinted that the scale of candidate Helen Morgan’s win over Conservative Neil Shastri-Hurst would be in the thousands.If confirmed, it would be one of the most astonishing electoral result ever: the Conservatives had a 23,000 majority going into this contest and had held the area for more than a century.The Edinburgh West MP added: “I...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
BBC

Newspaper headlines: 'Tories turn on Whitty' and Queen 'sets example' over cancelled gathering

Thursday's newspaper front pages were published well before the result of the North Shropshire by-election, which was announced shortly after 04:15 GMT on Friday. But there is some instant online reaction to the result, with the headline of the Daily Telegraph's website describing it as the "nightmare before Christmas" and a humiliating result for the Conservatives.
WORLD
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy