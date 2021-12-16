ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beard scores 23 to carry Georgetown over Howard 85-73

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Tyler Beard had a season-high...

abc17news.com

numberfire.com

Cleveland's Evan Mobley (hip) ruled out on Wednesday, Dean Wade to start

Cleveland Cavaliers forward / center Evan Mobley (hip) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Mobley is not available after Cleveland's star rookie was ruled out with hip soreness. In a great matchup against a Houston unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, expect Dean Wade to log more minutes at the forward positions.
NBA
Washington State
abc17news.com

MSU RB Walker, Pitt QB Pickett skipping Peach Bowl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Peach Bowl will go on without two of its biggest stars. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett have both announced they are skipping the bowl game to focus on the NFL draft. Walker was part of a vital turnaround for the Spartans, who won 10 games after Walker transferred from Wake Forest. Pickett helped Pitt put together its best regular season in 40 years. Pickett won the ACC Player of the Year award and finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
casualhoya.com

Hustle & Flow: Shorthanded Hoyas Show Grit Against Howard in 85-73 Win

After a glorious win over Syracuse on Saturday, a shorthanded Georgetown won a hard-fought, sloppy game against Howard, 85-73. Let’s not bury the lede: this was the Tyler Beard game. He led the Hoyas with 23 points in 30 minutes. He paired well with Dante Harris (10 pts, 7 assists, 3 steals) and Donald Carey (14 pts, 4-7 3PT), and showed that he can be a force in the backcourt. Collin Holloway (15 pts, 5 rebounds) and Malcolm Wilson (13 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks) were also integral on a night when the Hoyas were shorthanded, Aminu Mohammed was in foul trouble, and the Hoyas turned the ball over 23(!) times.
NBA
FOX Sports

Evee scores 24 to lead Rice over Incarnate Word 85-55

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Rice rolled past Incarnate Word 85-55 on Thursday. Evee hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Carl Pierre added 14 points and Mylyjael Poteat had 13 for Rice (7-4). Drew Lutz scored a season-high 21 points for...
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

DENVER -- — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from...
NBA
abc17news.com

Graham’s 61-footer at the buzzer leads Pelicans past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devonte Graham’s 61-foot heave at the buzzer lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Graham’s shot came after Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 1.4 seconds remaining. Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists.Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points. Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams each scored 17 points and Mike Muscala added 16 for the Thunder.
NBA
The Clarion Ledger

Mississippi State basketball blows 18-point lead, survives last-second shot to top Furman

Alex Hunter had one more opportunity, weaving through Mississippi State basketball defenders on his way to the arc. The Furman guard had wreaked havoc there all night, making eight 3-pointers to that point. But as the ball left his hand and the horn sounded, number nine wouldn’t fall. Hunter’s last-second heave clanked off the iron, leaving him to double over while the Bulldogs (8-3) ran toward the bench in celebration, an upset spurned 69-66. The Paladins (7-5)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

