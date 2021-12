After three seasons as the Alabama volleyball head coach, Lindsey Devine stepped down Wednesday afternoon. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head volleyball coach at The University of Alabama for the past three years,” said Devine. “I would like to thank the staff and the players for their support, belief, and investment into laying the foundation for future success. I wish the program all the best going forward.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO