Agenda 12-20-21 Regular Meeting

Town of Tainter Adopted the following Resolutions December 9, 2021 Resolution #2021-7 Appointment of Election Officials In accordance with Section 7.30(4)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes, Town Board adopted a List of Election Officials for the term of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023. Resolution #2021-8 Amend 2021 Adopted Budget In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 65.90(5)(a) Town Board adopted a resolution to Amend the 2021 Adopted Budget. Resolution #2021-9 Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 66.1001 Town Board adopted a resolution to Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment. Further, In accordance with Section 60.80 of WI Statutes resolutions are effective upon publication. Complete copies of resolution(s) and ordinances are available online at the Town's website: www.townoftainter.org or by contacting the Town office @ 715-235-3165, e-mail: tainter@townoftainter.org. Town of Tainter, N8150 CTH DG, Colfax, WI 54730. For hard copies the fee shall be paid prior to release. Done and posted this 10th day of December 2021 Published this 15th day of December, 2021 Doris Meyer Town of Tainter Clerk/Treasurer Class 1 Resolutions: Dec2021 12/15 LAC91918 WNAXLP.

