Agenda 12-20-21 Regular Meeting

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 12/15/21;...

www.winonadailynews.com

mageenews.com

Magee Board of Alderman 12/21/21 Agenda

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ***BOARD ROOM OPENS AT 5:30 P.M. FOR THE PUBLIC***. BOARD AGENDA. DECEMBER 21st, 2021. 6:00 P.M. PRAYER. CALL TO ORDER. MAYOR’S...
MAGEE, MS
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Dec. 20 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 20 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thelansingjournal.com

Agenda: Lan-Oak Park District Board meeting – 12/20/21

Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board convenes its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Agenda: Human Relations Commission meeting – 12/16/21

All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Human Relations Commission. The HRC typically meets on the third Thursday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are currently being held in the community room in the lower level of the Lansing Public Library (2750 Indiana Ave, Lansing IL).
Winona Daily News

December 2021 Resolutions

Town of Tainter Adopted the following Resolutions December 9, 2021 Resolution #2021-7 Appointment of Election Officials In accordance with Section 7.30(4)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes, Town Board adopted a List of Election Officials for the term of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023. Resolution #2021-8 Amend 2021 Adopted Budget In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 65.90(5)(a) Town Board adopted a resolution to Amend the 2021 Adopted Budget. Resolution #2021-9 Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment In accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 66.1001 Town Board adopted a resolution to Establish Public Participation Procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendment. Further, In accordance with Section 60.80 of WI Statutes resolutions are effective upon publication. Complete copies of resolution(s) and ordinances are available online at the Town's website: www.townoftainter.org or by contacting the Town office @ 715-235-3165, e-mail: tainter@townoftainter.org. Town of Tainter, N8150 CTH DG, Colfax, WI 54730. For hard copies the fee shall be paid prior to release. Done and posted this 10th day of December 2021 Published this 15th day of December, 2021 Doris Meyer Town of Tainter Clerk/Treasurer Class 1 Resolutions: Dec2021 12/15 LAC91918 WNAXLP.
Sand Hills Express

Agenda: Ag Society Re-Schedules Meeting For Sunday, December 12

The Custer County Ag Society will meet for a Regular Board Meeting, at 2:00 p.m., on SUNDAY, December 12, 2021, at the Shooting Sports Building at the west end of the Custer County Fairgrounds. AGENDA:. 7:00 p.m. 1. NE Open Meetings Act. 2. Approve Minutes of November 11, 2021 Regular...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
thelansingjournal.com

Tax levy resolution – District 215 Board Agenda 12/14/21

LANSING, Ill. (December 11, 2021) – The December 14 public hearing and regular meeting of the District 215 School Board will take place at 6 p.m. in person at the Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology. The full board packet and materials for the meeting, including all exhibits and other relevant materials, can be viewed here.
Winona Daily News

March 2022 Election

NOTICE Notice of Filing for March 2022 Election Affidavits of candidacy for the Offices of one Supervisor (three-year term) and one Clerk (two-year term) may be filed by appointment with the clerk beginning Tuesday, December 28, 2021 through Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5pm. Teresa McElhiney, Clerk Mound Prairie Township 507-895-3111 12/17, LAC91661WNAXLP.
kwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/20/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (12/20/21) reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 35 tests conducted on Friday (12/17/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were no positive reports from Outside Facilities. There were 10 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 14 close contacts...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
starvedrock.media

Pritzker signs six bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities. Action: Signed. Effective: June 1, 2022. Bill Number: HB 307. Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory...
thealpinesun.com

State mandates indoor masks

Fully vaccinated or not, San Diego county residents are required to wear a mask while indoors in all public spaces following a new statewide mandate. This comes in response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations in the state and the detection of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. The mandate is effective at least through Jan. 15, 2022 and will be reevaluated at that time.
